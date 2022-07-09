BRISTOL — The work week might have ended on Friday, but for Bristol, it marked a beginning.
The Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock opened the doors to its temporary facility on Friday, July 8, welcom- ing locals and visitors to the first-ever casino in the state of Vir- ginia.
“I have been doing this for almost 17 years now, and this is the prettiest casino floor I have ever seen,” said Allie Evangelista, president of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol. “Large (casinos) or small ones, this is the best product that is out there.”
The casino floor in the temporary facility is filled with lines of brightly glowing slot machines of all varieties with roulette, blackjack and baccarat tables placed near the center of the floor. The casino includes 870 slot machines, 21 table games and a sportsbook as well as non-smoking and high-limit gaming areas.
Creating the temporary casino involved more than just setting up the floor, though.
The general exterior footprint of the mall remains (with construction crews working on the future project on the opposite side of the temporary one).
But the interior of the temporary facility appears to be on its way to transforming into a facility all its own. At least that’s what Evangelista hopes guests see as they walk through the doors for the first time.
“I hope that they see that we had our guests’ experience in mind when we built this,” Evangelista told the Times News. “We didn’t want to just open a warehouse with a bunch of slot machines, which we find in every corner of the country. I have operated some of them before. This is a first-class facility.
“I can’t wait to show you what is coming in 2024, but I hope (guests) take away that we’ve thought of everything we can offer today to make this a great environment.”
Foundation of the future
Eventually, the former mall property will morph into an official Hard Rock Hotel and Casino site with two hotel towers (with more than 350 rooms), a pool, a 3,200-seat Hard Rock Live music venue and a 20,000-capacity outdoor entertainment venue with multiple restaurants, shops and convention space.
Officials are planning for a $400 million expansion. Evangelista said the final project is slated for completion around May 2024.
The temporary casino features a taste of what the Hard Rock Bristol property will bring in two years, but it also offered an opportunity to make history — one that casino officials weren’t ready to miss.
“One of the reasons for the temporary facility was to make sure we were first (to open a casino in Virginia,” said Jon Lucas, the chief operating officer of Hard Rock International. “We really wanted to be first in the commonwealth.”
Roots of the Rock
The project was fueled by much more than competition cropping up throughout Virginia.
Clyde Stacy and Jim McGlothlin make up the business partner duo who brought a dream of raising a casino out of the former Bristol Mall building to life.
The Bristol facility jumped its largest hurdle in 2020 when the General Assembly and Gov. Ralph Northam passed a bill allowing commercial casino gaming in Virginia. The project also required the approval of taxpayers. In 2020, more than 70% of Bristol, Virginia, voters cast ballots in favor of the project.
“It was always left up to the citizens to approve it,” McGlothlin said. “Over 71% of you said yes. That means you’re on board for a better city and a better opportunity for the citizens. There are 600 of them ready to go to work here today. Those new jobs are going to bring millions to Bristol. We look forward to a better future for our city.”
One local organization has already seen a glimpse of financial gain from the casino.
During the grand opening event, Evangelista presented the United Way of Bristol TN/VA with a $100,000 check from the casino’s earnings from the week’s pre-opening events held for friends, family and local stakeholders.
“Hard Rock is ready for Bristol,” Lucas said. “I hope Bristol is ready for the Hard Rock.”
Community cashes in
Friday offered the community’s first official chance to walk through the casino doors — and for many that came after standing in line outside the entrance.
While the Bristol Casino was originally scheduled to open at 2 p.m., officials decided to open early.
The mayor of Bristol, Virginia, Anthony Farnum, officially opened the doors around 12:35 p.m. announcing, “Let the games begin.”
Hundreds of people waited outside until the doors opened.
Evangelista greeted the first members of the general public to step onto the casino floor.
As people flooded into the casino, they immediately began playing the slot machines and table games.
Roger Prevento, 79, from Bluefield, Virginia, drove for two hours to wait for 30 to 40 minutes before getting into the facility.
Prevento said he wanted to check it out because Bristol is closer than the other casino he visits regularly.
Celeste Brooks, 61, from Knoxville, said she decided to visit the casino because it is closer than the one in Cherokee, North Carolina.
“I’m glad they opened earlier,” Brooks said. “It’s exciting and the allure of possibly winning money — I like games of chance.”
Brooks said she plans to visit again.
“I’m glad we have a casino closer,” Brooks said. “I plan to come back many times.”
Malcolm Pratt, 71, from Morristown, also came to the casino because it was closer than the one in Cherokee.
“I’m glad it’s open,” Pratt said. “I wanted to come to join in.”
Kathy Kennedy from Abingdon said she enjoys the atmosphere and excitement that casinos bring.
“[The casino] is great,” Kennedy said. “I finally have a casino close to home. I don’t have to travel anymore.”
For Eddie Howell, 70, of Glade Spring, Virginia, it was only his second time in a casino. He decided to visit to have something to do. He also said he sees the casino is a good thing for Bristol and beyond.
“I think it’s good for the community,” Howell said, “financially and otherwise.”