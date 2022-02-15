BLOUNTVILLE — Tennessee Parole Board Chairman Richard Montgomery will recommend parole for James D. Hamm Jr., who killed former state Rep. Mike Locke in a drunk-driving hit-and-run incident in 2014.
Montgomery announced his recommendation near the end of what was Hamm’s fourth parole hearing on Tuesday, with Hamm participating via video from a state prison.
Montgomery cited Gov. Bill Lee’s criminal reform changes last year in giving the parole board little option to keep Hamm jailed. Montgomery said Lee’s reform bill, which took effect July 1, 2021, brought “presumptive parole” into play in Hamm’s case.
“If you’ve met all these criteria, we have to have good reason to keep you incarcerated,” Montgomery told Hamm of the presumptive parole rule.
Second Judicial District Attorney General Barry Staubus, speaking to reporters after the hearing, said the presumptive parole section of the governor’s criminal reform bill moved burden of proof in a parole hearing from the convict to the victim.
Before the governor’s reform bill, a convicted inmate had to prove why he or she should be released, Staubus said, and “presumptive parole” changed that to the victim and/or prosecution having to prove why the convicted inmate should remain jailed.
“We didn’t meet the burden of proof, in his opinion,” Staubus said of Montgomery’s recommendation for Hamm’s parole. “I think it’s a bad law.”
The presumptive parole rule only applies to lesser charges. In Hamm’s case, the 10-year sentence he was given for vehicular homicide in Locke’s death already expired, Montgomery said (although Hamm has been jailed only about 7.5 years, including time served before trial). That, Montgomery said, meant the parole hearing boiled down to looking at Hamm’s convictions for lesser crimes.
A jury found Hamm guilty of vehicular homicide by intoxication, felony reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a collision involving a fatality and failure to exercise due care. That conviction in 2016 resulted in a 14-year prison sentence with no parole eligibility until 30% of the time had been served.
In part due to public reaction to Hamm’s sentencing for Locke’s death, the Tennessee General Assembly has since changed the law to require 60% of time be served in such cases. That law was sponsored by state Rep. Bud Hulsey.
Hamm’s first parole eligibility came up in August 2017 due to “good time” credits dictated by Tennessee legislation, allowing convicts to knock portions off their sentences by working institutional jobs, taking part in prison programs and remaining discipline-free.
His most recent parole hearing was in August 2021 and ended with the parole board “continuing” the hearing until this month. In the six months since, Hamm was to undergo professional evaluation for future drug or alcohol use and be drug tested several times.
Montgomery was the designated parole board member to preside Tuesday, review Hamm’s record, listen to comments from Hamm and from supporters and opponents to his early release.
During the review portion, Montgomery said Hamm had been evaluated and considered at low risk, and four monthly drug tests had come back negative.
In the end, Montgomery announced his recommendation of parole for Hamm, with a list of conditions, including: Hamm begin parole at a halfway house; Hamm to undergo ongoing drug and alcohol testing via breath tests and urine samples; Hamm will be fitted with a monitoring device for tracking; and Hamm must be placed and participate in a substance abuse treatment program.
Montgomery estimated Hamm will remain under “supervision” for 2.5-3 years.
Hamm’s parole is not official until a majority of other members of the parole board review and vote on Montgomery’s recommendation. No one participating in the hearing Tuesday seemed to know how many other members will be involved. The final decision will come in seven to 10 days.
The Tennessee Board of Parole has seven members. But in some cases, including this one, not all members participate in a hearing or in making a decision about an inmate’s request for parole. And it is not unusual for only one parole board member to participate in the hearing and then make a recommendation to the other members who will vote on the request.
The parole hearing Tuesday was a marked contrast to the hearing six months ago in several ways.
Then, the parole hearing was presided over by Parole Board member Gary Faulcon, and Hamm asked for a postponement because he said his family had not been notified. Faulcon reviewed records and said the family had been notified.
Faulcon repeatedly interrupted speakers to warn them of a time limit. Montgomery noted Tuesday that “we” usually try to keep control of how much time is spent on a hearing but said he would be free with allowing all who wanted to speak in support or opposition time to share what they wanted.
On Tuesday, Hamm had three supporters with him. A woman introduced as Hamm’s sister Sherry spoke for his family in support of his release.
“He comes from a loving family,” she said, adding he will be surrounded by a large extended family who all love him and will support his efforts to maintain a sober life in their hometown in West Virginia.
She said they already have an Alcoholics Anonymous “sponsor” at the ready to help Hamm, who she said family have always called “J.D.,” and there’s a church just down the street he can attend regularly.
Montgomery noted he’d received numerous letters in support of Hamm’s release and numerous letters and petitions, including an immense stack of information, in opposition to Hamm’s release.
“There is a lot of opposition to your release,” Montgomery said to Hamm.
Hamm’s sister began her statement by saying she cannot fathom what the last 7.5 years have been like for the Locke family.
“We’ve prayed for the Locke family,” she said, noting they’ve also prayed for Hamm.
She said she knows about the multiple petitions, signed by thousands of people, asking that Hamm be denied parole.
“Those people don’t know my brother,” she said.
When it was Hamm’s turn to speak, he said he couldn’t remember anything about the day Locke died between being at home watching television and waking up the next morning in jail.
At the hearing six months ago, his first answer to what happened the day Locke was killed didn’t mention Locke at all, at first.
On Tuesday, he recited what he said he knows are the facts, including his having driven to the liquor store “extremely intoxicated,” hitting the building, being chased by people trying to keep him from driving off, driving off and “hitting an innocent bystander, Mike Locke,” driving several more miles and passing out on an exit ramp.
Hamm said he’s not the same person that went to jail, that he’s used his time there doing what jail is meant for, “a place to stop and think. I have been a role model inmate since I’ve been in prison. I’m very sorry for what I have done. I will be sorry for the rest of my life.”
Locke’s widow, Debbie, brother David, Rep. Hulsey, and Staubus all spoke in opposition to Hamm’s early release.
David Locke stressed that at no time has Hamm ever offered an apology to the Locke family.
Hamm later responded that he was told early on in his case not to contact Locke’s family.
Hamm said there was nothing he’d like more than to write them a letter.
“I am sorry for what I did,” Hamm said. “It’s something I think about from the time I get up each day until I go to bed.”
Montgomery said he believes Hamm is remorseful, “but that doesn’t take away the hurt of the family.”
In August, Hamm said he hoped if paroled he could find work in Middle Tennessee. On Tuesday, he said he wants to move to Hinton, West Virginia, to live with his parents but doesn’t yet know what type employment he will aim to pursue.
Prior to his arrest, Hamm was a respiratory therapist at Johnson City Medical Center.
Debbie Locke said she was not surprised by the outcome Tuesday. She said Montgomery already had his mind made up when the hearing got underway.
She said she will keep fighting for justice for others, because that’s what her late husband would have done. And she’s fearful Hamm will hurt others in the future.
“He will do it again,” Debbie Locke said. “And that blood will be on the hands of the parole board.”
David Locke said “say a prayer for the people of West Virginia, because if that’s where he’s going, they’re going to be in harm’s way.”