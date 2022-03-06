KINGSPORT — Charlie Floyd never thought he’d be renting a boat to take 43 dryer cans weighing 15 tons from the Dalian port in China in order to keep the Domtar overhaul project on schedule.
But that’s just been his latest feat to keep Domtar’s convergence project on track as it turns the former paper manufacturer into a mill that creates containerboard material for cardboard boxes.
“The biggest issue we’re having to deal with is what you see in the news every day — the supply chain,” said Floyd, Domtar’s vice president of packaging capital. “We’re seeing stuff from anywhere from 30 to 180 days of delay for parts. The schedule has always been very tight. We’ve been able to adjust the schedule and still try to hit our end date without significant issues. But you get the feeling that every day you hear something new about another piece of equipment that is going to be 30 to 60 to 90 days late.”
That material is part of Domtar’s $350 million transformation project to become a full-on containerboard manufacturer.
Containerboard is a type of paper specifically manufactured to make corrugated packaging and is used across a variety of industries, including food products, consumer packaged goods, manufacturing and distribution. The project is slated to produce and market nearly 600,000 tons of high-quality recycled linerboard and corrugated medium each year, making it the second-largest recycled containerboard machine in North America.
“You see ecommerce growing 18% to 25% a year,” Domtar Mill Manager Troy Wilson told the Times News. “If you shop on Amazon or you see these people getting mail and boxes every day, you see what a big market this is and it’s growing. In our fine paper world, it was actually dropping. You know, it depends on the year you look at but we’ll just say, roughly it was around 4% a year that we were declining in fine paper.”
However, Domtar has a list of hurdles to jump before the company sees any benefits from the transformation project.
For Floyd and his team, that means putting in the work to stay ahead of schedule.
“We are still trying to stay on the timeframe. We’re gonna do everything we can,” Floyd said. “We’ve been aiming for Aug. 28 for quite some period of time and that’s still the tack on the schedule for us.”
The project included demolition of four buildings. It also included converting two of Domtar’s boilers into a gas boiler and the other into a biomass boiler that will incinerate waste from the recycled material, turning it into usable energy for the mill.
The conversion project also includes a 150,000-square-foot warehouse to store the raw material used to create the containerboard and another 30,000-square-foot warehouse at the Kingsport mill.
Domtar has also considered recycling efforts in its construction, Wilson said. The Kingsport company crushed the rock from the former buildings that once stood at the mill and used it for the foundation of the new warehouses.
“Some of these buildings go back to roughly to 1916 when the mill was first established here,” Wilson explained. “So it’s a great story. There’s a lot of blood sweat and tears that went into those buildings when those machines were running. In a way, it’s still here. It would have gone to the landfill too, but we kept it here on site and repurposed it.”
The transformation isn’t just about brick and mortar, though.
About 300 Domtar employees were laid off in 2020 due to the effects of COVID-19. Now that the Domtar transformation project is nearing completion, the company has called employees back to the mill to train and tackle the new operation.
“It’s just going to breathe life into these machines again, just going into a different product line,” Wilson said. “Once it’s complete and it’s ready for us to operate, we have to be ready for that day. We’ve called everyone back to work. As of Jan. 31, we’ve called everyone back. We call from a list and we’ve exhausted that list so we’re actually hiring.”
The mill’s overall central location in the Southeastern U.S. means that Domtar will be geographically positioned to target the independent producers of board material for potential partnerships. The company also aims to be the go-to supplier for more than 60 independent box makers throughout our region.
And that starts in Domtar’s own backyard.
The containerboard operations at Domtar will turn old corrugated cardboard bales into the new product that will form different grades of paper to create cardboard boxes. Domtar will convert roughly 680,000 tons of OCC a year. And officials are looking to local grocery stores and businesses for OCC first.
“Obviously, the least expensive bales from a transportation perspective, are the ones right around here,” Wilson said. “We actually are going to have a guy start with us to lead the team to collect the materials for us. He will really pick up the pace and reach out to different companies in the community that have a lot of bi-product bales of cardboard so we can make sure that we get those. That will probably give the community another connection to the mill.”
As employees filter in and out of mill buildings and construction teams continue building parts of the new landscape of Domtar, it’s hard not to imagine the mill’s future. For Wilson and Floyd, that’s exactly what the mill transformation has been all about.
“Domtar has been around for 174 years. We’re working on our 175th anniversary,” Wilson said. “If you look at where they’ve been, you can’t stay in business for 175 years if you don’t move with the times and move in a direction to sustain Domtar. So how do you stay in business that long? You do what we’re doing here in Kingsport. We moved away from fine paper and we’re moving into a growing market. We’re going to extend the Domtar life. We are really breathing new life into this mill so it can be here for another 100 years.”
