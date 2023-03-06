BLOUNTVILLE — The Observation Knob Park Committee, a group of Sullivan County commissioners that makes recommendations to county Mayor Richard Venable, met Monday for an hour to discuss the future of the park.

However, no vote was taken and much of the discussion focused on the present, namely the order for existing tenants to vacate their spots by March 15 and participate in a lottery to have a chance for a space for the 2023 season that starts April 1.

