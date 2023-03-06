BLOUNTVILLE — The Observation Knob Park Committee, a group of Sullivan County commissioners that makes recommendations to county Mayor Richard Venable, met Monday for an hour to discuss the future of the park.
However, no vote was taken and much of the discussion focused on the present, namely the order for existing tenants to vacate their spots by March 15 and participate in a lottery to have a chance for a space for the 2023 season that starts April 1.
“I’m just really disappointed,” four-year camper David McKee told reporters after the meeting, adding that it appears the changes were made “to get rid of trouble makers that have stirred up stuff” in the minds of county officials.
Rebecca Borowski, who would have entered her 13th year as an Ob Knob camper next month, said she believes she is a perceived troublemaker. She said her camper is not yet removed but that she is “still working on it” and will have that done by the deadline.
WHAT HAPPENED?
Park Manager Chris Ihrke spoke at the meeting, as did Venable and John Osborne, assistant to the mayor and county commission.
“We have subsidized this (park) for 20 years,” Venable said after the meeting.
The county’s lease of the park from TVA will expire in two years, and the lottery winners are guaranteed a space for only a year at a time.
“We’re still below most commercial campgrounds,” Venable said.
Revenue figures supplied by the county Monday night indicated the park had an operating loss of $41,564 in 2018-19, a loss of $31,670 in 2019-20, an operating profit of $44,992.06 in 2020-21, a profit of $61,124.39 in 2021-22 and a projected profit of $17,338 for 2022-23.
REPAIRS NEEDED
Among items discussed Monday evening was that $18,000 worth of improvements and repairs need to be made almost immediately, found during TVA inspection of the property in December. And $250,000 to $500,000 in repairs and improvements are planned to be phased in over time. Those included improved electrical service.
Venable said Ambre Torbett, county planning director, got a lead on a $475,000 grant with no local match required, money he said can be used for Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and transportation issues at the park. He said a bathhouse and other park upgrades may be funded by the Transportation Accessibility grant through the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
In addition, he said the park is located at an Overmountain Men Trailhead and could get some funding because of that.
McKee said the Feb. 22 order to vacate forced campers, many of whom are elderly, to scramble to move their campers. Venable said he understands that concern but that after receiving numerous complaints, the commission wanted to delay changes for 75 days.
On the other hand, he said, time is needed to make repairs and for a TVA inspection before April 1; thus the March 15 deadline.
WHERE ARE CAMPERS GOING?
“I guess most of them are taking them (campers) home. That’s what we did,” McKee said.
Former County Commissioner Mark Vance, who attended the meeting, is trying to sell his camper online.
The county manages the park, owned by the Tennessee Valley Authority, and the 15-day window will allow a TVA inspection of the park in eastern Sullivan County.
“We’ve applied for another camp site and are on their waiting list,” McKee said, adding that he initially camped at Ob Knob because of his wife’s family but has “really come to enjoy it” and that friends they made there have become like family.
McKee said the only way he and his family might return is if the “evacuation” order were rescinded and a year was spent to come up with better ideas to move forward.
He said the campground with the waiting list, at $200 a month during the season, is less expensive than Ob Knob will be come April 1 and comparable to the old Ob Knob fee of $185 during operational months because the $200 includes sewer and water, not just water because he said Ob Knob sewer has to be taken to a dump station.
With the new rate structure shifting to more daily sites and fewer seasonal ones, even if daily spaces are rented out for as few as eight days a month, Venable said revenues to the county will be higher than a full campground under the old rate structure.
The park season is April through October, with a lower rate charged for November through March.
DAILY SITE REVENUES
The old daily rate at Ob Knob was $25 a night for 55 sites and could generate $99,000 a season. The new daily rate for 145 daily sites would be $25 a night times 145 sites at eight nights April-October for $58,000 and 145 sites eight nights at $35 per night for $202,000, a grand total of $261,000.
MONTHY SITE REVENUES
The new Ob Knob seasonal fees are $300 a month during the season and $90 a month in the off season.
The old site plan and rates generated $279,460 with 178 sites, while the new one would generate $216,480 in yearly revenues.
That works out for both daily and seasonal revenues of $378,460 under the old plan and $477,480 under the new one.
OUTSIDE MONEY BAD?
McKee said he also was perplexed by county officials who seemed to be saying that as Washington County, Virginia, residents from Emory, he and his family somehow weren’t as important as Sullivan County campers.
“I guess our money is not good. I don’t know,” McKee said.
He also said that as a former maintenance supervisor and plant engineer and retired manufacturing engineer, he has made suggestions about how to improve the camp and increase cash flow but that those went unheeded.
Venable said he’s not particularly happy about the situation but that it is a necessary change to keep the park viable.
“I don’t think anybody’s happy,” Venable said. “I’m not happy with it either. ... We love our neighbors.”
LOTTERY DETAILSVenable said that the lottery will be held “on or about April 1,” and that it will not simply be the first so many names drawn will have a space for the season. Instead, he said spaces for different-sized campers will be lumped together for the lottery, such as one group for 42-foot campers and another for 32-foot campers, based on available spaces.