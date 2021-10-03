By MARINA WATERS
KINGSPORT — The old Wallace News Stand building once entertained readers hungry for magazines, comics, newspapers and more filtering throughout downtown. It’s been closed for years and its shelves are gone. But its future is far from over.
Anthony and Jamie Williams recently bought the Broad Street building that has served as a downtown Kingsport icon for more than 100 years. The property won’t transform back into a newsstand, they said, but it will become a business space with an upstairs loft where the couple and their two children plan to live.
“When this building came up, I knew as far as the space and layout we could make it work,” Anthony said. “It was a no-brainer for us to be able to live upstairs and rent out downstairs. It’s a good investment for us.”
The couple are also driven by their love for downtown.
The Williams family currently lives in the upper half of the Commerce Street building that houses Reedy Creek Bicycles and Bays Mountain Brewing Company. But when it comes to their newest investment, the Wallace News Building, as they call it, the couple aim to invest in its rich history and begin the property’s next chapter.
“Part of the reason we want to do this is we want to see this building restored to something that’s going to last another 100 years,” Anthony said. “It’s iconic in the sense that it brought a lot of community to downtown Kingsport. We would like to see that happen as well with whoever the tenant is that comes downstairs.”
The plan includes renovating the future business space downstairs, which has been gutted and is already being shown to potential renters. No matter if it’s a café, shop or market, the building owners have two goals: to offer support to their downstairs renters and to see that the sense of community the old newsstand offered lives on.
“It would be neat if it could be a place where new stories are told,” Jamie said. “We want our kids when they’re our age to say, ‘Do you remember when they used to do this?’ in the same way people remember the slushies and the popcorn.
“We hope it fosters a sense of community. Because really downtown is becoming a neighborhood. Our hope is that it becomes something positive in the community.”
The building, located at 205 Broad St., is 101 years old. It has served as a beauty salon, collection agency, law office and, of course, Kingsport’s crown jewel newsstand.
It started as Broad Street Fruit and News in 1936. Wallace Crum purchased it in 1941 and Wallace News Stand was born. The downtown spot offered hard-to-acquire magazines, paperbacks, tobacco and pipes, video games and a pinball machine in the back. In 1974, Marty Mullins continued Wallace News, and later so did Tom Throp, who shut the building’s sliding garage door for the last time in 2018 well after the digital era had forever changed print readership.
Many still talk about their favorite reading material and those Mountain Dew slushies and popcorn. Those machines are now in the hands of local business owners Jodi Millsap and Vic Brooks. And all these years later, those memories live on.
“There are so many people that say, ‘I used to get my skater magazines and car magazines there,’ ” Anthony said. “And other people say, ‘They always had these fashion magazines — they had it all!’ ”
“It was the place you could get the Times News and the New York Times,” Jamie added. “They were there, both of them next to each other.”
While cleaning out the building, the couple found a number of relics from decades past. A metal case of cigarettes sat in the walls of the building as did a Moon Pie and Butterfinger wrapper and a set of long lost keys with an MTV keychain.
“It’s kind of like a time capsule,” Jamie said of the items found in the walls that were featured on the Wallace News Building Instagram and Facebook pages. “You picture the guy working on the building and his cigarette case falls out of his shirt pocket and he can’t reach it and there it sits for 70 years.”
The project hasn’t been all dreamy nostalgia as the Williams family continues to reveal the lengthy 10-foot ceilings, remove various plaster and wallpaper still clinging to the original brick they plan to expose and get through layers and layers of linoleum, hardwood and tile flooring. But, they say, it’s worth it.
“It’s had lots of Band-Aids over the years because it is expensive to renovate these buildings. Band-Aids come off and they can be ugly. Sometimes you’ve got to start fresh,” Anthony said. “But we’re trying to pass the torch of this building and move it into the next century.”
Their love of old buildings is far from the only motivation they share to breathe new life into the downtown landmark. For the building owners, the newsstand building is a way to spark new interest in Kingsport and downtown.
“It feels like there’s this untapped potential,” Jamie said. “But I feel like we’re right on the verge in Kingsport of really seeing it come alive. There are a lot of people — not just us — that are investing time and energy into it.
“For us, we feel called to downtown and to be a part of it. We want to see it grow and see the potential it can come to be.”
As Anthony and Jamie Williams talk with potential business owners interested in adding to the building’s history, they plan to continue imagining the future of the downtown space while honoring its memorable past — popcorn and Mountain Dew slushies and all.
“I’m hoping when we have a grand opening for this thing that I can call (Millsap and Brooks) and say, ‘We need the popcorn and slushy machines to come out for a showing,’ ” Anthony laughed.
“It will always be known as the Wallace News Building,” he added. “We may live upstairs and there may be a new business downstairs, but it’s going to be the Wallace News Building for eternity.”
You can follow the Wallace News Building’s journey on Facebook and Instagram. To inquire about the downstairs storefront space, email [email protected].
