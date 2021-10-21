BLOUNTVILLE — A festive time was had by all at the inaugural West Ridge High School homecoming on Thursday.
A parade through the vast campus and an exuberant celebration was capped by the crowning of the king and queen before the football game with Tennessee High.
“It’s been a great week. The cool thing is that we had our students involved, and we asked them to completely reimagine what homecoming should look like in 2021,” West Ridge Principal Dr. Josh Davis said.
“They’ve done an amazing job. They’ve planned every event right down to this parade tonight and the ceremony. The final product is unlike anything we could have imagined,” he said.
Even before the parade began, there were plenty of activities around campus for West Ridge students. All week, students competed in class competitions and dress-up days.
On Thursday, tailgating was a big draw for students that began some three hours before kickoff.
“Instead of welcoming our alumni back, this student body and these seniors especially are able to establish traditions that will ultimately become their legacy,” Davis said. “The students have been great and very excited. Any time you can involve the students in planning, it’s going to go better because there will be more buy-in from them.”
Tension was built to a high level as the homecoming court walked out onto the football field before the sold out crowd. It was time to find out who would become West Ridge’s first homecoming king and queen.
In the end, seniors Ty Barb — a member of the basketball team and Anchor Club — and Chloe Nelson — a member of the Key Club, Beta Club, International Thespians Society, Tri Music Honors Society, HOSA, Yearbook, Student Government, Student Ambassador, girls soccer, basketball, softball, Pep Club and Senior Class president — donned the crown jewels, which were presented by Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski
“Watching the kids in this parade and celebrating them is probably my favorite part,” Davis said. “Getting to see their faces in something that’s new and a celebration of them is just awesome.”