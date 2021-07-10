By J.H. OSBORNE
BLOUNTVILLE — A budgetary tug of war between the Sullivan County Commission and the Sullivan County Board of Education has been seen year after year. The battle over which body has the authority to do what again reached the point of a standoff this year.
State officials are hopeful changes made over the last couple of years will make such a thing less likely to happen, as early as next year.
“It is disappointing that there are continuing issues between the school system and the county commission,” Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Jason Mumpower told the Times News on Thursday. “The county commission, of course, is the body with taxing authority and is the body charged with passing a budget, and they are ultimately responsible for that.”
Mumpower said as a Sullivan County native and resident, he has particular insight into the budget development process and personally knows most if not all of those involved.
“There is no doubt there is some level of personality disagreements between the two bodies that contributes to a breakdown when they’re trying to arrive at the budget,” Mumpower said. “The job here is for them to rise above that and work together and get a budget passed for the citizens of Sullivan County. Those of us here in the Comptroller’s Office are ready to assist in any way we can to get this done.”
Two years ago, Mumpower and other officials in his office joined with officials from the Tennessee Department of Education to help resolve Sullivan County’s budget impasse. In 2019, the commission and the school system were at odds over the school system’s projection that it would lose revenue if its enrollment dropped.
A compromise was reached thanks to the Comptroller’s Office and the state Department of Education.
Mumpower said this year’s standoff between the commission and the school board was similar, but not exactly the same.
The main issue this year is the school board wants to use $8.8 million of its reserve fund to balance its proposed $89.6 million budget. County commissioners repeatedly asked for a listing of how much of that $8.8 million is one-time spending. Their concern: If the school system depletes its reserve fund and a significant portion of that $8.8 million is recurring expenses, the money will have to come from somewhere to cover those expenses in years ahead.
County school officials refused to produce a list, leading the commission to halt consideration of the budget and tax rate on June 29 and schedule a called session to revisit the issue this past Thursday.
Hours before the commission was expected to consider the budget again, school system officials provided a list of how they plan to spend the $8.8 million. Commissioners got a copy when they arrived at the meeting.
Mumpower, talking to the Times News hours earlier, noted a need for caution.
“We absolutely think they should use nonrecurring money for nonrecurring expenses, and they’ve got to be careful not to get out of balance on this budget and create ongoing expenses with one-time money,” Mumpower said.
“We like to see structurally balanced budgets,” said Betsy Knotts, director of the comptroller’s local finance division. “That’s where your recurring revenues cover your recurring expenditures.”
The county school system’s list of how it plans to spend the $8.8 million in reserve money included multiple items some county officials questioned as being “one-time” expenditures. Items questioned included: 100% of the system’s budget for textbooks; debt service payments for debt that continues past this budget cycle; school resource officers; instructional supplies; supplies and materials; and school nurses.
Ultimately, the county commission approved the budget as presented, including the school system’s use of the $8.8 million in reserve funds.
Knotts said use of fund balance is not necessarily a bad thing, but government finance guidelines recommended it be done for one-time expenditures. Knotts said how much reserve fund balance you have also should be considered.
“The Sullivan County school system’s general purpose reserve fund has grown from $10 million in 2016 to nearly $24.6 million as of June 20, 2020,” according to the state’s audits of Sullivan County’s finances. School system officials are quick to point out that total includes “obligated” or “designated” amounts.
As of May 11 this year the school system reported:
• It began the 2020-2021 budget cycle on July 1, 2020, with “undesignated fund balance” of $15.12 million.
• The school system showed total available reserves of $18.89 million.
• That $18.89 million included $5,961,154.75 to fund a list of projects such as artificial turf at West Ridge High School ($1.13 million), turf at Sullivan East High School ($980,444), lighting at West Ridge ($545,324), lighting at East ($707,500), and more.
• It also included another $3 million for what is called the Henry Harr Driveway for West Ridge.
• The biggest single item the school system listed among uses for its reserve funds is the $8.8 million to balance its budget.
State law requires the school system to maintain a minimum reserve of 3% of its annual operating budget.
Mumpower said the Comptroller’s Office actually recommends school systems maintain a fund balance of at least 16%.
What happens now with the budget
The county will submit its total budget, including the school system’s portion, to the state for review and approval. The Comptroller’s Office will ultimately send the county a letter, which could point out any concerns or objections from the state.
Why things might improve
After the 2019 intervention in Sullivan County’s budget impasse, the Comptroller’s Office and Tennessee Department of Education worked together to get state law changed.
The Tennessee General Assembly approved Senate Bill 1962 in early 2020. Under the law, local education agencies (the school board) no longer have the option of coming up with their own local revenue estimates when developing a budget. That authority legally belongs to the county’s governing body (the county commission).
The Times News asked Mumpower and his staff if that was a bad thing or just conservative budgeting.
Before the law changed, it was legal for school systems to do that, Mumpower said.
“And I do think that some school systems did use that accounting trick to do that. They could have done it purposely to build up a fund balance, or they could have done it in the name of just building a hedge to make sure revenues came in. But in the name of transparency and in the name of truth in accounting, that is why we pushed for that statute change. And now, that can’t be done,” Mumpower said.
Mumpower said conservatively estimating revenue is practiced at the local level and at the state level, and “it has kept us healthy.”
Did the 2019 budget impasse in Sullivan County cause that change in state law?
“We had seen that situation arise with other school systems across the state,” Mumpower said. “But when it occurred with Sullivan County, so close to the deadline, in such a way, it was the thing that put it over the top in terms of our thinking that law needed to be clarified.”
Mumpower noted that back in 2019, for the intervention in Sullivan County’s budget impasse, officials with the Comptroller’s Office and officials with the state Board of Education were gathered around a table in Nashville while talking, via Skype, with Sullivan County officials.
“We all agreed, the comptroller and the Department of Education, that under state law the county commission has taxing authority and they should be the ones making the revenue estimates,” Mumpower said.
At the same time the Comptroller’s Office was working to get the change in state law regarding revenue estimates, the Sullivan County Commission was working to take a step the Comptroller’s Office had recommended for years.
Sullivan County asked the General Assembly to approve a private act to establish the Sullivan County Financial Management System of 2020. The act was approved by state lawmakers and accepted by the Sullivan County Commission in August 2020. It consolidates accounting functions in the county under one finance department. Its implementation is expected to be complete later this year.
It means all employees performing accounting, payroll and other financial functions for the county school system will work in the county’s finance department under the county finance director.
Mumpower said he believes the move will improve the flow of information and help prevent future standoffs during the budget process.
“Let me commend the county commission for choosing centralized accounting. I do think it will help in the future,” Mumpower said. “All of the finance office will be under one roof. Clearly, the right hand will know what the left is doing at all times, and so I do think it will help.”