By JEFF BOBO
MOUNT CARMEL — Several new expenditures were added to Mount Carmel’s proposed 2021-22 fiscal year budget last week, resulting in what started as an $89,000 surplus being whittled down to zero.
During Thursday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, new contributions were approved for Mount Carmel Elementary School, the Senior Center, and a proposed new Fall Festival.
The BMA then agreed to give City Manager Mike Housewright a $10,000 raise that had been promised three years ago when he took over the city recorder’s duties.
That left the proposed 2021-22 budget surplus at $45,850.
Alderman Steven McLain then recommended that the remaining funds be allocated toward paving, which was approved by the board.
The new proposed 2021-22 budget, which remains balanced with no surplus funds, was then approved on first reading by a vote of 4-2 with McLain and Alderman Jim Gilliam voting no.
Gilliam argued against some of the spending additions, and there were multiple heated exchanges, as has become typical of a Mount Carmel BMA meeting.
A recording of the budget discussion can be heard in the online version of this article at www.timesnews.net.
school contribution
Alderman John Gibson made a motion to contribute $5,311 to a Mount Carmel Elementary School fundraiser to purchase an $8,000 automated student drop-off and pickup system to alleviate traffic congestion on Cherry Street. Gibson told the BMA Thursday that Principal Amy Glass told him the school had raised $895 through private donations and another $1,796 through a snack day fundraiser, for a total of $2,689.
Gibson’s motion was approved by voice vote without any nays.
Senior Center contribution increase
The Mount Carmel Senior Center was originally budgeted for a $12,000 contribution in 2021-22, which was the amount that the town contributed this current fiscal year.
Alderman Darby Patrick made a motion to increase that annual contribution from $12,000 to $20,000.
“We can at least match the county,” Patrick said. “It’s bad when the county is paying more than we are.”
“The county’s got more money than we got too,” Gilliam responded.
Patrick’s motion failed 3-3 with Patrick, Gibson and Mindy Fleishour in favor; and Mayor Pat Stilwell, McLain and Gilliam opposed.
Following some other budget-related discussions, Gibson revisited the Senior Center contribution and made another motion to set it at $20,000. That motion failed 3-3 again.
Gibson then asked Mayor Stilwell what figure she could agree to, and Stilwell made a motion for $14,000, but it failed for lack of a second.
Patrick then made a motion for $16,000, and that was approved 4-2 with Gilliam and McLain opposed.
Planning a new Fall Festival
The fireworks didn’t begin until after Alderman Mindy Fleishour made a motion to allocate $15,000 for the creation of a Fall Festival.
Gilliam warned against increasing budget spending and directed his comments toward Housewright.
Housewright: “We had an $89,000 surplus.”
Gilliam: “Do you spend it every time you get it? Somewhere along the line the taxpayers are going to get hit with this.”
Housewright: “Alderman, this board is creating the budget. Don’t make your case to me. Consult with the board. I don’t have a vote.”
Gibson: “You understand we have a multimillion dollar budget, and we’re talking about allocating $15,000 to create a Fall Festival for the community. We’re talking about crumbs in the budget.”
Gilliam: “(To Gibson) You’re always wanting to do something that’s going to make you look good. Why don’t you do something for the town, the senior citizens and everybody else?”
That comment was followed by a burst of laughter and comments about Gilliam’s previous vote against increasing the Senior Center contribution.
The BMA voted 5-1 in favor of the $15,000 Fall Festival funding with Gilliam voting no.
Housewright’s $10,000 raise
Stilwell noted that the board promised to give Housewright a $10,000 pay increase when he took over the the city recorder duties in addition to the city manager duties.
In June of 2018, however, Housewright removed that raise from the 2018-19 budget due to fiscal constraints at the time and to prevent two other employees from being laid off.
Gilliam: “I’d like to see that in the minutes. If it ain’t on the minutes, it don’t hold water. I haven’t seen anything in the minutes that says you’re entitled to $10,000, and I called other people in the old administration, and they said that’s not true.”
Stilwell: “He’s done his job, and done it well. This was promised to him as part of his hiring. … I was here at the meeting when they promised that.”
Housewright noted that he never said he was entitled to anything, nor has he asked for the raise. He was hired as assistant city manager at $50,000, with the agreement that he would go to $55,000 when the previous city manager retired and he assumed those duties.
“It was also discussed that when Marion (Sandidge) retired and I assumed those (city recorder) responsibilities, that I would get a $10,000 raise,” Housewright said. “In June of 2018 I voluntarily wrote that out of the budget, and I never said a thing about it. But you (Gilliam) made this a point of contention because you want to pull at anything you can away from me.”
Housewright added, “You (Gilliam) have made this a personal point of contention, so I will tell you what. Don’t give me a raise. I will resign the office of the city recorder, and the city can hire someone for that position.”
Gilliam: “I wouldn’t give you $10,000 if you did deserve it.”
Housewright’s raise was approved 4-2 with Gilliam and McLain opposed.
The second and final reading of the budget will come up for a vote at the June 24 BMA meeting.