BRISTOL, Tenn. — The stairs at Bristol Motor Speedway have never meant more to those climbing them than they did on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
Hundreds of first responders and community members took to the stairs throughout BMS as part of the seventh annual Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.
This year marked the 20th anniversary since the terrorist attacks on the U.S. that killed almost 3,000 people. For Kingsport firefighter and event organizer Andrew Catron, the years haven’t diminished the memories of that day — including the heroic acts seen from first responders and many others.
“If you're old enough to remember, you know exactly where you were at 8:46 a.m. that day,” Catron said at the start of the event. “You also remember where you were 17 minutes later at 9:03 when the south tower was hit. This tragic series of events that would unfold throughout the day and the days to follow brought out some of the most selfless and heroic rescue efforts from the first responders and those nearby. 9/11 was the largest rescue cooperation in the history of our nation.”
On Saturday, firefighters, police personnel, first responders and community members alike climbed 110 stories, representing the height of the Twin Towers. Teams of firefighters from all around the Tri-Cities donned their gear, some with oxygen tanks and hoses resting from their shoulders in honor of the 9/11 first responders.
For John Lufi, the event isn't just about that day 20 years ago. It’s about the future.
Lufi is a Kingsport firefighter who has attended the climb since its beginning. He also brought his wife and three sons along, which, for him, is the most imperative part of the event.
“For me, as a dad, it’s about what character I’m instilling in my kids,” he said, as son Erik played with a clip on his helmet. “How are they going to face the challenges of the future? I teach my kids to come here to build their character and to teach them to do better.”
For many, the 20th anniversary of 9/11 caused memories to resurface. Lufi recalled visiting his grandparents at the time of the attack. The chair he was sitting in at the time is a reminder that now rests in his own living room.
“I remember watching the 'Today' show when the planes hit,” Lufi said. “That was a year before I started EMT school and got into this profession. It so significantly changed not only the fire service, but American culture, how you travel, events, police — it’s changed so much. It’s changed how we respond to disasters.”
However, the anniversary hasn't changed the importance for Lufi.
“I wouldn’t say this anniversary is any different,” Lufi said. “I feel old. We’ve got guys now that weren’t even alive when this happened. It makes me wonder about my grandfather who went through WWII. How did they feel 20 years after Pearl Harbor? I think of it often. The 20th anniversary doesn’t change that much for me.”
Each person participating in the event received a card with a name and picture of one of the first responders who died during 9/11. Many kept the photo on their helmets while others clipped them to their shirts. Lufi’s son Benjamin kept his on the pocket of his shirt. The names and pictures also lined the stairwell of the speedway leading up to the grandstand.
The faces were a solemn reminder of the tragedy of 9/11. But they also served as faces of heroism and courage, which, Lufi believes, should never be forgotten.
“It’s an important event to remember,” Lufi said. “If we don't remember it, we will forget lessons that we learned or we will remember it from a totally fearful standpoint instead of the faith, resilience and strength that it bred.
“My kids weren’t born then. By coming here and taking this time every year, we remember ordinary guys that faced extraordinary circumstances.”