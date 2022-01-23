KINGSPORT — Scott and Brenda Sandidge of Church Hill soon will try to find somewhere else to eat buffet-style country cooking.
Sharlene and Jerry Spaulding of Surgoinsville will miss the green onions on the salad bar and the chicken livers.
And six members of the extended Sells, Longworth and Herring families of Kingsport and Gray will have to find somewhere else to have their usual Sunday meal.
In a move that owners Angela and Michael Vaughn attributed to COVID-19, Mama’s House Buffet, 2608 N. John B. Dennis Highway, will close forever on Monday, Jan. 31. The restaurant announced the news Friday on Facebook.
Depending on what the buyer wants to do with the building, the Vaughns said decorative items ranging from old musical instruments and albums to farm tools and a crank magneto wall phone and the kitchen equipment may go with the structure or be sold separately.
A few items are on loan and will be retrieved by their owners, and some family photographs the Vaughns will take.
NOT ALWAYS MAMA’S HOUSE
The storied business dates back to at least the 1970s and restaurants called the King’s Table and then Buffet Royale in the old King’s Giant Plaza on Stone Drive, where HMG is today.
The Vaughns bought the business in April 2016 after the death of the original owner.
“In 2019, things started really picking up well and then COVID hit in 2020,” Angela said.
The business closed until reopening in May of that year but had issues with customers not coming for in-person meals or carryout, as well as getting enough employees. The Vaughns aid they were unable to fill the jobs of two employees who recently retired, although one returned to work on Saturdays to help out.
“People just aren’t coming out now because of COVID,” Angela said.
The restaurant initially reopened with a cafeteria-style line, where employees served customers instead of customers serving themselves, but it went back to the traditional buffet as the initial COVID wave wanted.
Mama’s House also tried a non-buffet offering including sandwiches, but Angela said that never really caught on with customers. She said she and her husband believe buffets may be becoming like dinosaurs.
In Kingsport, Golden Corral operates a buffet with carry out full time, while Pratt’s has one selected days. Kingsport Chinese restaurants China Wok, China Star and Ming Garden have buffets, with Ming and China Star all buffet food but China Wok having a menu for plated food. Fast food fish eateries Long John Silvers and Captain D’s used to have buffets. Shoney’s also has a buffet and menu, although the nearest locations left are in Johnson City and Abingdon.
LONGTIME CUSTOMERS WILL MISS RESTAURANT
Sandidge, as he finished up a meal with his wife Saturday afternoon, said the couple have been eating at the restaurant or ones that preceded it since about 1971.
“She saw it on somebody’s notation on Facebook,” Sandidge, 81, said of how the couple first learned about the closing. “We’ve enjoyed it for years, the variety.”
She said, “I like the slaw and chicken.” He said they like to eat at the Country Kitchen in Surgoinsville, which is not a buffet but does offer country cooking.
The Spauldings, who had an early supper Saturday, said they used to eat at Mama’s House twice a week when he had doctor’s appointments but he hasn’t had as many lately.
“I go for the green onions,” Sharlene Spaulding said, while husband Jerry added, “The green onions, the salad, friend chicken legs, chicken livers, bread pudding and hash browns.”
Meanwhile, Debbie Sells, 6-year-old Junior Longworth, Gay Shelter, and Virginia Herring, all of Kingsport, and Terri Herring and husband James of Gray will have to find a new place for their Sunday meal, although they were eating there this time on Saturday.
“I like the chicken and the strawberries,” Sells said at lunch.
Longworth said, “I like cakes and apple pie, and I like strawberries and ice cream together and just strawberries and just ice cream, beans and chicken legs.”
A nearby employee operating the cash register, Samantha East, said the young man used to be known for liking fried chicken legs and the extended family used to come for gospel singing once held at the eatery.
In addition, Angela said high school reunions for Ketron High, where she attended her junior year, and other schools have been held there over the years, as well as meals for the Dobyns-Bennett and Sullivan North football teams.
WHAT IS IN THE FUTURE?
The Vaughns said they plan to sell the building and real estate but are staying put in the Kingsport area.
They said the property could be used as a restaurant, but Michael said the dining area is so large it would be difficult to be a full-service one. She said they have thought it could be converted and/or expanded into an assisted living facility, with a ready-made kitchen and eating area and the rest becoming rooms.
“I don’t know what we’re going to do,” Angela. “Michael’s really good with food.” She said they’ve thought about opening a small restaurant.
Meanwhile, she said a steady steam of customers have left positive comments on Facebook about the business. When Angela goes on vacation, she said, she prefers to eat at local restaurants rather than chains where she can eat most anytime at home.
“I wish more people would have thought about it before we had to get to this point,” Angela said.
The bottom line, she said, is that the business was no longer economically feasible, but that saying goodbye to customers who have become friends is difficult.
