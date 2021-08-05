BLOUNTVILLE — Debbie Locke isn’t fighting only for justice for her late husband, Mike. She’s following his example and trying to help others.
She wants to keep other families from suffering the way Mike’s family and friends have since he was killed by a drunk driver in 2014.
“That’s what Mike Locke would have done.” Debbie Locke said of her efforts to keep that drunk driver behind bars, support victims’ rights, and push for truth in sentencing.
She made the comment to reporters on Thursday after a Tennessee Board of Parole member recommended a six-month continuation of a parole hearing for the man convicted and sentenced to prison for vehicular homicide by intoxication in her husband’s death.
A jury convicted James D. Hamm Jr. in 2016 on multiple charges related to the hit-and-run incident that killed Mike Locke, a prominent businessman and former state representative.
Hamm, sentenced to 14 years in state prison, has spent seven years behind bars, counting the time spent in jail locally prior to his trial.
On Thursday, Hamm came up for parole for the third time.
And for the third time, Debbie Locke attended, via videoconference, among 12 people who showed up to oppose Hamm’s early release. Others in the group included Debbie’s and Mike’s son Hunter, Mike’s brother David, State Rep. Bud Hulsey, and other family members. District Attorney General Barry Staubus also attended to voice opposition to Hamm’s parole, on behalf of the Locke family and also on behalf of the people of Sullivan County.
Hamm, incarcerated at the Tennessee Department of Correction’s Northwest Correction Complex, participated via video from West Tennessee.
The Tennessee Board of Parole has seven members. Only four will decide whether to grant Hamm’s request for release. One of them, Gary M. Faulcon, participated and presided over the hearing Thursday via video from a third location.
One parole board member participating is routine. That member makes a recommendation to the others considering the request and each of those participating in the decision review recordings, transcripts and other documents from the hearing and about the inmate’s record.
Only four people were allowed to speak in opposition during the hearing: Debbie Locke, David Locke, Rep. Hulsey and Staubus.
Each had a four-minute limit.
When Faulcon interrupted Debbie Locke after she had spoken more than five minutes, others listed to speak ceded part of their time to her. She spoke for nearly 10 minutes about why she opposes Hamm’s release.
“Seven years into this nightmare I am still working for justice for Mike,” Debbie Locke said. “For my time to grieve and to heal ... life will never be the same because of James Hamm Jr. (and the) selfish, disgusting, self-centered, lying choices he made.”
She said most people have to pay their debts in full and face extra penalties if they don’t.
“Hamm only wants to pay half his debt without penalties and interest,” she said. “He must pay his full debt.”
When Faulcon asked Hamm to describe the events of June 23, 2014 — the day Mike Locke was struck by Hamm’s GMC Denali, knocked over a railing into a ravine and pronounced dead at the scene — Hamm said he could remember watching TV, blacked out at some point and remembers waking up in jail.
Faulcon asked what Hamm had learned in the past seven years about what happened that day.
Hamm said he knew he’d driven to a liquor store in Colonial Heights, hit a restaurant building next door to the store twice after buying “what I went to get,” that people had tried to stop him from driving but he’d headed toward Kingsport on Fort Henry Drive, and that he was pulled from his car and arrested after he’d parked on the shoulder of an off ramp five or six miles away.
No mention of Locke.
Faulcon then read Hamm an intense description of the event, including: someone at the scene of the liquor store/restaurant incident called 911 to report a white GMC Denali with a man “as drunk as he can be” had just left the area; two minutes later 911 received the first call reporting someone had been struck; Hamm was traveling at a high rate of speed; Locke was killed; multiple callers to 911 reported Hamm’s vehicle swerving as he continued on Fort Henry Drive, onto John B. Dennis Bypass, and after he passed out behind the wheel parked on the off ramp to Memorial Boulevard.
Faulcon also asked Hamm about having been charged with DUI just four days before Locke was killed. Hamm said he’d been charged with DUI on June 19, 2014, after “clipping a car” near his own subdivision after leaving the same liquor store, and had bonded out of jail.
Staubus said Hamm’s blood alcohol content level was .24 (three times the legal limit) when he was arrested on June 19, 2014, and .37 (more than four times the legal limit) when he was arrested on June 23, 2014.
Faulcon asked Hamm to explain why his prison record indicates he tampered with a drug test in jail in August 2019. Hamm said he did not tamper with the drug test, but had a used paper towel in his hand because the trash can was full and he didn’t want to throw it on the floor like others had done.
Faulcon said prison officials reported things differently, writing Hamm had squeezed water from a brown paper towel into the specimen bottle to alter the results.
Faulcon asked Hamm if he’d been drug-tested since that incident. Hamm said yes, that prisoners have random tests all the time and he couldn’t remember specific dates. Faulcon said prison records show Hamm has not been tested since that incident in August 2019.
Hamm then agreed Faulcon was right.
As the hearing was about to begin, Hamm asked for a postponement, saying his family members were not there to support him because they thought they would be able to participate by telephone.
Faulcon presented documentation Hamm’s family had been notified participation by telephone was not available and the hearing began.
Hamm did read a letter saying he is sorry for the pain he has caused the Locke family, and prays they will find peace — and the ability to forgive him. He said if he is released he plans to relocate to Middle Tennessee.
“It was my prayer that he would not ask for parole again,” Debbie Locke said after the hearing. “That he would, if he is remorseful, say ‘Let me give a little bit of peace to the Locke family, and serve my time and show them that I am remorseful, that I am sorry for what I’ve done. That I have learned from my past.’ But he doesn’t do that. He just keeps asking, and asking, and asking, not to pay his debt, to get out free.”
Faulcon noted he had received at least 12 letters and about 40 signatures in support of Hamm’s parole — and “numerous” letters and a petition with more than 7,100 signatures opposed to Hamm’s parole.
Staubus said that’s indicative a large portion of the community believes Hamm is a real public safety threat.
“There’s no real acceptance of responsibility by Hamm,” Staubus said. “There’s no honesty here. He is still the public threat he was on June 19 and June 23, 2014.”
Hamm said most of the people who signed the petition opposing his parole don’t know him.
“They know the terrible mistakes I have made,” Hamm said.
Ultimately, Faulcon said he will recommend continuing the hearing for six months, to February 2022. The recommendation, which will go to to the three other parole board members considering Hamm’s request for release, has two stipulations: for Hamm to be drug-tested at least four times between now and February, and for Hamm to be evaluated by a certified licensed drug and alcohol abuse counselor to assess his risk of using alcohol or drugs in the future.
The Locke family and their supporters were surprised, upset and frustrated by the recommendation.
Staubus told them to remember there are three other parole board members to weigh in on the decision. They could accept Faulcon’s recommendation, or reject it and vote to deny — or grant — Hamm’s parole. It could also end in a tie, in which case a whole new parole hearing would be scheduled.
A decision could take two weeks.
Staubus said if the six-month continuation is accepted by a majority of the four parole board members, and the hearing reconvenes in February, he and the rest of the prosecution will be back, in full force, to oppose Hamm’s parole.