ROGERSVILLE — Laurel Run Park's proposed $135,000 shoreline erosion project won't be funded this coming year, but the Hawkins County Commission's Budget Committee did set aside $90,000 for an airport paving project.
On Monday morning, the commission's Budget Committee went through each new spending request for the proposed 2021-22 fiscal year budget and decided what will move on to the second draft of the budget and what would be cut.
Decisions made Monday will be reflected in a second draft of the budget, which will be presented to the Budget Committee at a meeting next Monday, June 14.
The committee was attempting to be frugal at this past Monday's meeting due to the $2 million deficit in the first draft
County facilities manager Sarah Davis presented the committee last month with a $250,000 request to complete a shoreline erosion project at Laurel Run Park.
Aside from stopping shoreline erosion, the project would repair and improve drainage on the park's hiking trail to the water fall, and build three new bridges over the creek.
Budget Committee Chairman Mike Herrell expressed opposition to the expenditure last month because there's no guarantee that the park will be protected from erosion in the event of a future major flood.
About half the park's Holston River Shoreline was repaired over the past two years. US Department of Agriculture engineer Daniel Horne, who completed the engineering plans for the project at no cost to the county, estimated the cost of completing the river shoreline project at $133,000 to $135,000.
Davis told the committee there's not a 100% guarantee the erosion project will stop the Holston River from taking the park. Without the project, however, there's a 100% guarantee that the river will continue to take the park, Davis noted.
The county's permit to repair the shoreline expires in December 2022.
“We can't dig into fund balance for every project that exists, just simply because that fund balance is healthy,” Jason Roach said. “I remember a time … we were trying to dig out of a hole we didn't have reserves to spend. We have somewhat of a healthy fund balance right now. I'm not going to be in favor of pulling funding every time we just want to do a project unless we find new sources of revenue.
On Monday, Budget Committee member Jeff Barrett, who chairs the commission's Parks Committee, made a motion to add $135,000 in the budget to complete the shoreline erosion project. Barrett's motion failed, however, by a vote of 1-4 with Herrell, Roach, Hannah Speaks, and Raymond Jessee opposed.
Matching funds for an airport paving grant
Davis presented the committee with a request to allocate $114,000 to the Hawkins County Airport budget to match grant funding for an estimated $2.3 million runway apron construction lighting project design, and lighting project construction.
The airport runway was repaired in recent years to eliminate a line of site issue from one end to the other. Davis noted that the apron that planes use to travel to and from the runway is now being reported out of compliance by inspectors.
Davis said there's a possibility that the county will receive a 100% grant for the project, but a 5% match must already be in the budget in order to apply for the grant.
The committee agreed to transfer $25,000 that was already in the airport budget under the “Other Capital Outlay” line item toward matching funds.
As a result, the committee agreed to allocate the remaining needed $90,000 in new spending toward the grant matching funds.
Emergency response agency requests
Several county fire departments made funding increase requests in the 2021-22 budget, including the VFDs from Carters Valley, Goshen Valley, Persia and Stanley Valley, which each asked for an additional $30,890, from $19,110 to $50,000.
All eight county VFDS were originally budgeted for $19,110, while the four municipal fire departments were budgeted for $17,150.
The Budget Committee approved Speaks' motion to increase all eight county departments to $30,000.
The Mount Carmel, Church Hill and Rogersville fire departments had requested a $2,850 increase, while Surgoinsville had no additional request. The committee agreed to grant all four municipal departments an additional $2,850.
Both rescue squads were budgeted for $49,000. The Church Hill Rescue Squad asked for a total of $90,000 to help pay for facility improvements and training. The Hawkins County Rescue Squad requested an additional $26,000 to help pay for new trucks and a roof on its station.
Barrett told the committee that after CHRS Capt. Tim Coup made his request to the committee last month a primary rescue truck blew a motor. Barrett made a motion to give the CHRS an additional $45,000 for a new truck, but that motion failed for lack of a second.
Speaks made a motion to give each rescue squad $50,000, which was approved.
The Hawkins County Firemen's Association asked for an increase from $20,580 to $50,000, but that was rejected.
A request for $35,000 for a new Emergency Management Agency truck was denied.
A Hawkins County EMS request for an additional $90,000 was denied.
The committee also rejected Hazmat's $5,000 increase request to purchase four new gas monitors.
Other budget requests
Mayor Jim Lee requested $33,600 to replace a computer server and software dating back to 2007 for the county mayor's office. Jessee made a motion to include the request in the second draft of the budget, but it failed for a lack of a second.
The committee took no action on a request for $60,000 for additional security equipment and three deputies for courtroom security, pending completion of a HCSO study on the Church Hill city/county building and a Personnel Committee recommendation on the new deputy positions.
The Hawkins County Humane Society asked for an additional $660 but was approved to be increased from $22,540 to $30,000.
The committee referred a County Clerk request for a new deputy clerk position to man the driver's license renewal station to the Personnel Committee.
No action was taken on the sheriff's request for a $10,000 jail vehicle for inmate work crew transport. The committee recommended that the sheriff make the purchase with funds already in his budget.
The committee stated that nonprofit organizations that haven't turned in their requests must have them submitted by the time the second draft comes up for consideration next Monday or they risk being automatically rejected. Among the agencies named Monday were Helping Hands and the VFDs from Clinch, Bulls Gap and Striggersville.
A new $27,814 request from the Greater Kingsport Family YMCA for an afterschool program at several county schools was put on hold pending a representative coming before the committee to explain the request.
Of One Accord's request to increase from $3,430 to $5,000 was denied.
A $5,400 increase for the Church Hill Senior Center was denied.