KINGSPORT — Kingsport public school students won’t be required to wear face masks in the academic year starting Aug. 2 unless they are on a bus, where school officials said the federal government mandates masks.
Kingsport City Schools announced COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming school year Tuesday night after Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse presented them to the Board of Education at a work session.
Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said the protocols went out via social media and emails and to news media Tuesday evening.
Moorhouse, reading from the protocols, said that “students, staff and visitors who have not been fully vaccinated are recommended, but not required, to appropriately wear face masks while indoors” and that those who have not been “fully vaccinated” should use social distancing measures where possible.
“We’re trying to go back to normal operation in this and encourage people to get a vaccine,” Moorhouse said.
Board member Todd Golden asked if that means those who have had a confirmed case of COVID-19 but not a vaccine would be considered the same as vaccinated or unvaccinated. Moorhouse said he’d have to get an answer for that.
The same answer from Moorhouse came when Golden asked how someone would be treated if they had had the first of two COVID-19 shots or if a follow-up COVID-19 test came back negative on a person who tested positive.
“I would encourage all parents (who have a student who tests positive for COVID-19) to get a second test,” Golden said.
WHAT ARE OTHER PARTS OF PROTOCOLS?
The protocols also include resuming regular instructional and cafeteria operations, although enhanced disinfecting of student and staff areas, supplying of additional disinfected materials and regular use of hand sanitizer “will take place.”
Parents and other school visitors, like students, staff and faculty, are recommended but not required to wear a mask if not vaccinated.
In addition, the school system will provide free COVID-19 testing to all K-12 students, faculty and staff who have symptoms or have had a potential exposure.
Positive test results will be sent to the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, which will do contract tracing and provide instructions on quarantines and isolations.
Moorhouse referenced the Tennessee Department of Health: Public Health COVID-19 Return to School Decision Support Algorithm.
The tests are recommended for anyone for cough, congestion, shortness of breath or gastrointestinal symptoms, and a positive means the person should stay home. Those with temperatures of 100 or more should consider COVID-19 testing “if no other explanation is available.”
Like other local school systems, including Sullivan County, Hawkins County and Johnson City, KCS plans to hold athletic events per applicable Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA) regulations, which so far this years have no attendance caps and no mask mandates at games.
MASKING UP FOR BUS RIDES?
However, athletes going to and from those games, as well as cheerleaders, band members and other students and adults on buses, must wear a mask under federal regulations that cover mass transit including buses, subways and trains nationwide, Moorhouse said in response to a question from board member Brandon Fletcher.
With COVID-19 variants and no vaccine expected for students younger than 12 until later this year, Moorhouse said it is possible the school system still would decide to send individual classes or grade levels at a school or even a whole school home for virtual learning.
JUST ONE MORE THING?
On a related matter, the board discussed a policy change that reflects a new Tennessee law that no one can be required to take a COVID-19 vaccine, even if the virus worsens to past pandemic levels.
That makes the COVID-19 vaccine the only one that can’t be forced on students in the case of a pandemic, according to True’s explanation of what board Vice President Julie Byers called confusing draft language in the Tennessee School Boards Association-suggested policy change up for first reading at the Aug. 10 school board meeting.