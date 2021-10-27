KINGSPORT — Some Kingsport school board members are plotting a course to broadcast live audio of board meetings and work sessions on Dobyns-Bennett High School’s radio station.
However, of five members, the two who are captaining the ship of audio-visual livestreaming or broadcasting — Vice President Julie Byers and member Todd Golden — did not attend the Tuesday night work session.
The informal consensus at the non-voting work session was for Assistant Superinten- dent of Admin-istration Andy True to look further into what it would take to broadcast audio only of the meetings and work sessions live on WCSK, 90.3 FM at D-B. He is to report to the board at its voting meeting on Nov. 16.
The short answer is a device to connect the meeting room with the campus radio station, which would use existing equipment to get the audio to the radio tower on Bays Mountain and possibly cost only about $725.
However, improved microphones and other equipment also would be needed for broadcast audio and audio in meetings.
PRESIDENT OPPOSES VIDEO; MEMBER WANTS IT
Board President Jim Welch continued his opposition to video from the Oct. 19 meeting. And he said Tuesday that any broadcast, audio or audio visual, should include only board business items and specifically exclude any public comment. He said whatever the board does should be directly related to promoting the school system, policy and planning.
“Every other public official body broadcasts their meetings. I don’t know why we should be any different,” Golden, who did not attend because of a work commitment, said by phone after the meeting.
He and Byers, who also had a job commitment, said at the Oct. 19 meeting they have had requests for the school system to resume livestreams like the Zoom meetings the board held during the zenith of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Welch said he found out at a recent Tennessee School Boards Association Board Chairman Workshop that most systems do not broadcast public comments. However, the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen and Sullivan County Commission and school board do.
The Kingsport BMA uses a public-access television station, while the other two use livestreaming.
“There are other avenues for the public to communicate to the public,” Welch said. He also said the five-minute limit is long compared to three-minute limits on public comment most systems have, adding that many limit total public comment to 30 minutes.
“It’s a new world of political discourse. It’s a different world than it was five years ago,” Welch said.
In addition, he said many systems limit commenters to those who are residents of the community in question and have an online system for registering for public comment or an alternative for those without internet access.
The board already requires those who want to speak to non-agenda items notify the system at least five days in advance and get permission, although comments on agenda items are allowed without pre-registering.
Board members Melissa Woods and Brandon Fletcher also expressed little interest in video.
Woods said video would be a more compelling medium, but she said the start-up and recurring costs might not be worth it.
She said she’d rather see money put into needed audio improvements in the Tennessee Room of the Administrative Support Center, where the board meets.
“I personally don’t see the necessity in video,” Fletcher said. “I don’t know that the investment would be worth it.”
True said he serves at the pleasure of the board and Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse, but he added that radio broadcasts would highlight the radio station, “an underappreciated gem of our school system.”
