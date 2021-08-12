Source: Tennessee State Data Center, Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research, University of Tennessee

County population changes and state size rankings

2020 U.S. Census population growth and statewide size rankings for Northeast Tennessee Counties

County Pop. 2010 Pop. 2020 % Growth Rank Washington 122,979 133,001 8.15 12 Greene 68,831 70,152 1.92 20 Sullivan 156,823 158,163 .85 9 Hawkins 56,833 56,721 - .20 25 Johnson 18,244 17,948 - 1.62 70 Carter 57,424 56,356 - 1.86 26 Unicoi 18,313 17,928 - 2.10 71 Hancock 6,819 6,662 - 2.30 92

Source: Tennessee State Data Center, Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research, University of Tennessee