KINGSPORT — Kingsport grew at a faster pace between 2010 and 2020 than Bristol or Johnson City, according to U.S. census results released Thursday afternoon.
Kingsport grew by 15.01%, compared to Johnson City’s growth of 12.5% and Bristol, Tennessee’s growth of 1.67% during the same period (Bristol, Virginia’s population decreased 3.5%, from 17,835 in 2010 to 17,219 in 2020).
Kingsport’s growth was more than double the 7.35% growth the city experienced between 2000 and 2010.
Kingsport’s April 1, 2020, population totaled 55,442, an increase of 7,237 from 2010. Between 2000 and 2010, the city’s population increased by 3,300 for a growth rate of 7.35%.
Kingsport ranked as the 12th largest municipality in Tennessee, according to the 2020 census. Johnson City is eighth and Bristol is 28th.
Sullivan County ranked as the ninth most-populous county in the Volunteer State, with a recorded a population of 158,163, as counted on April 1, 2020. That reflects an increase of 1,340 people, or a 0.85% change from 2010.
Tennessee grew by 564,735 people over the decade, reflecting an increase of 8.9%, for a total population of 6,910,840.
Shelby County ranked as the most-populous county in the state at 929,744. Davidson County (715,884), Knox County (478,971), Hamilton County (366,207), Rutherford County (341,486), Williamson County (247,726), Mont- gomery County (220,069), Sumner County (196,281), Sullivan County (158,163) and Wilson County (147,737) made up the top 10 counties in Tennessee.
The county with the lowest population is Pickett County, with only 5,001 residents.
These statistics provide the first look at populations for small areas and include information on Hispanic origin, race, age 18 and over, housing occupancy and group quarters. They represent where people were living as of April 1, 2020, and are available for the nation, states and communities down to the block level.
Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said the population numbers are a validation of the efforts of elected boards, city managers, and staff over a sustained period of time.
“We’ve had focused investments in housing, schools, parks, trails and quality of life. Our goal was to make Kingsport a more desirable place to live, not just work,” McCartt said. “But we can’t let up; we can’t just maintain. We must continue to reinvest in amenities that will attract and retain talented people to our community.”
Since the pandemic began, just over 1,000 families have moved to Kingsport from 47 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, according to figures from Move to Kingsport. John Rose, economic developer for Kingsport, said these numbers won’t be reflected in the latest data released from the Census Bureau.
“Based on the current developments taking place in the city, we expect our growth rate number to be greater than what the census shows,” Rose said.
Dr. Colin Glennon, associate professor and chair of the Department of Political Science, International Affairs and Public Admin- istration at East Tennessee State University, said much of the demographic shifts are taking place in the South and Southwest.
“More interesting, I think, is the statistic where 52% of counties in the country have smaller populations than they did 10 years ago,” Glennon said. “That’s a further statistic indicating this urban/rural divide that’s becoming pretty prominent in American politics and society.”
Tim Kuhn, director of the Tennessee State Data Center, said the figures released on Thursday would be used first and foremost for redistricting purposes. Later on, the data will help with the allocation of state and federal resources and with planning purposes.
“Ideally, what communities will be doing is checking to see if they need to redistrict. In most cases they probably will,” Kuhn said.
IMPACT ON SCHOOLS
Washington County saw growth in the under 18 age category, while Sullivan and Hawkins counties saw decreases in that demographic, which plays a key role in planning future K-12 education needs.
As far as school-age and younger children, those younger than 18 and too young to vote, the census numbers showed Washington County’s 0-17 age range increased slightly from 2010 to 2020 while that age range decreased in both Sullivan and Hawkins counties.
https://www.census.gov/library/visualizations/interactive/adult-and-under-the-age-of-18-populations-2020-census.html
According to the Census Bureau website, www.census.gov, Washington County’s population of 133,001 included 107,695 on April 1, 2020, who were 18 or older and 25,307 younger than 18. The voting-age population increased 9.7% or 9,542, compared to 2010, while the group too young to vote grew 1.9% or 480.
In contrast, out of Sullivan County’s 2020 population of 158,163, the county had 30,224 younger than 18 and 127,939 old enough to vote. That was down 2,069, or 6.4%, compared to 2010, while the 18 and older group was up 2.7%, or 3,409.
And Hawkins County’s 56,721 population included 11,313 younger than 18 and 45,408 who were 18 and older. The voting age category was up 2.9%, or 1,265, while the younger than 18 group was down 10.9% or 1,377.
Sullivan has a county school system, plus one in Kingsport, Bristol, Tennessee, and a small portion of students zoned to Johnson City because of past annexation, while Hawkins has a county and Rogersville school system and a portion in the Kingsport system because of past annexation. Washington County has a county and Johnson City system. Private schools and homeschooling also operate in the region.
No city data on those younger than the voting ages was immediately available from the Census Bureau or the Tennessee State Data Center at the University of Tennessee. Also, more detailed age data will be released later.
“The only way we would use that is with GIS (geographical information services) staff to see if there’s a significant drop” in census blocks or tracts in certain school zones,” said Jim Nash, Kingsport City Schools chief student services officer.
Nash and Andy True, KCS assistant superintendent for administration, said the school system tracks new residential developments within the city through building permits and other heads-up data.
RACE AND ETHNICITY
Sullivan County remains largely a white-populated county with 91.3% of the population. Hawkins County saw similar numbers with 93.7% of the population identifying as white.
The second most prevalent group in Sullivan County is those who are two or more races (not Hispanic or Latino) at 4.6% of the population. The two or more races group, at 3.3%, is also the second most prevalent ethnic or racial group in Hawkins County. The third for both counties is Hispanic or Latino groups totaling 2.2% for Sullivan County and 1.6% for Hawkins.
However, Sullivan and Hawkins counties both saw a drop in Black populations as well as white populations. The two counties also saw an increase in people who are two or more races (non Hispanic or Latino) as well as Hispanic or Latino. Sullivan saw an increase of 5,210 people who identify as two or more races. Hawkins saw an increase of 1,487 people who identify as two or more races. Sullivan had an increase of 1,227 Hispanic or Latino people and Hawkins saw an added 220 Hispanic or Latino people since the 2010 Census.