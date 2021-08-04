GATE CITY — Last year Donnie Cox joined the Scott County Occupational Training and Treatment Program rather than go to the Duffield Regional Jail. He questioned whether the program would help. But this week, he stood before the Scott County Board of Supervisors sharing his testimony and belief in that same program he now says changed his life and perception.
“I was skeptical of the program going into it,” Cox told the board during the program update on Wednesday. “You hear everybody say this and that, but it really did change my life. … I appreciate the opportunity I was given. I really do.”
The SCOTT Service Program offers participants the opportunity to work on community projects as an alternative to incarceration. The court-ordered program allows those who qualify to remain in the community as they help landscape, build and improve local spaces within Scott County. They are also able to develop skills, earn certifications and degrees, and seek mental health and addiction treatment if needed.
The program recently received an achievement award from the National Association of Counties for innovation in a criminal justice and public safety program.
“We are extremely honored and couldn’t have done it without the support of the board and the support of community partners,” said Jessica Keith, the SCOTT Service Program director. ”We are very blessed and grateful, but it's our participants that do the work daily.”
Part of the goal of the program is to reduce the amount of inmates in the Duffield Regional Jail and decrease money spent on incarceration. Dan Fellhauer, the Scott County commonwealth’s attorney, said the program has a 56% success rate, compared to the 26% rate for those incarcerated. Fellhauer also said the county has saved approximately $1.6 million in jail costs and approximately $700,000 in project labor over the past two years.
“Four years ago, I was skeptical, too, for different reasons,” Fellhauer said. “But you can't put a cost on someone who succeeds.”
The program has enrolled 159 participants since August 2019. According to Keith, so far 30 people have graduated from the program. There are currently 59 participants, she said, with three who will graduate soon. Program leaders also follow up with those enrolled in the program once they graduate to track the progress and success of the participants.
Cox is nearing the end of his work with the SCOTT Service Program. He is currently working on earning his GED, which was a goal he set while in the program.
“It made me realize where I was and where I needed to be,” Cox said. “Not just for me, but for my kids too.”
Like Cox, Dylan Johnson, who also participated in the program, said it gave him the chance to spend time with his family and see there is a “better way” to navigate life.
“I had a nine-year sentence over my head,” Johnson said. “They literally wanted to send me to prison that day for nine years. I had a baby on the way. They gave me a chance with the program … It’s really shown me there is a better way of doing things. You can be successful in life if you work and want it.”
Johnson is nearing the end of his work with the program, but soon he will begin working with Appalachian Harvest, a nonprofit rural food hub located in Duffield. He also builds furniture in his spare time and is currently considering earning his commercial driver’s license.
“Everyone of them (running the program) care about you,” Johnson said. “They want you to do good. They’re not just waiting on you to fail a drug test or be late or miss work. They want to see you do good and succeed.
"If it wasn't for this program there's no telling where I'd be right now — in some hole probably wasting away.”
Cox said he felt the program also helped him break the cycle of addiction.
The board of supervisors heard the presentation on the program just before unanimously approving a memorandum of understanding regarding a national opioid settlement. The MOU says Scott County will receive 30% of gross opioid litigation recoveries with 15% strictly for opioid recovery use and the other 15% for unrestricted uses. The lawsuit was enacted against opioid distributors and manufacturers in hopes of recovering some of the costs areas across multiple states have incurred from the opioid epidemic.
Fellhauer said one of the struggles the county faces regarding opioid issues is dealing with addiction within the courtroom. He added that the SCOTT Service Program helps with that ongoing struggle.
“We say in court all the time, ‘We don't punish the addiction, we punish the crimes they do while they’re addicted.’ But what does that mean?,” Fellhauer asked. “How do we treat the addiction? It’s kind of fallen on the criminal justice system to treat mental health and substance abuse. “We’re trying to figure out a better way and that's what this program is allowing us to do.”
For the participants of the program, it has made a difference in more than just the jail and the courtroom.
“I’m so thankful,” Cox said. “I hate I got in trouble, but if I wouldn’t have, I wouldn't be here right now.”