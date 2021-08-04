CHURCH HILL — The HVAC replacement project at Hawkins County’s two main high schools won’t be completed by Aug. 9, but Director of Schools Matt Hixson said there will be no disruption to the first day of school.
On Monday, a rumor was circulating that the incomplete HVAC project at Cherokee would result in a delay in the first day of school.
Hixson told the Times News that was probably just wishful thinking on the part of a student.
The Hawkins County Board of Education, along with Hixson and Principal Greg Sturgill, toured Volunteer High School Monday to look at progress on the new HVAC installation, as well as gym floor resurfacing and painting, and other recent work.
Hixson told the Times News during that campus tour that the HVAC systems at both schools will be up and running in time for Aug. 9 classes.
There will be some finish work on both the Cherokee and Volunteer campuses that will be completed after school hours to avoid disrupting instructional time.
COVID-19 related equipment delivery delays that have affected similar projects across the country affected the Hawkins County projects as well.
At Volunteer, the last of the wall-mounted units that allow the temperature to be controlled in individual classrooms were delivered at the end of last week and were installed Monday.
Hixson said there is still some work to be done in storeroom areas and central areas where the new ductwork comes together.
“There’s some control valves that they’re waiting on, but that will all be done after school and won’t affect the instructional day,” Hixson said.
Cherokee’s wall-mounted units were delivered Monday, which was two days earlier than anticipated.
“The temporary units you see out there now are the old units that the wiring was redone, the holes in the masonry were blocked up, so the work we could do while we were waiting on the wall-hung units to come was done,” Hixson said. “Now that the wall-hung units are being delivered (Monday), we can proceed forward with exactly what we did here (at Volunteer).”
Hixson added, “By Aug. 9, crossing fingers, everything is good and operational (at Cherokee). Worst case scenario we still have some units to put up in some non-instructional areas that we’ll have to work on after the school day ends for a while. But for all intents and purposes we’re up and operational.”
Hixson said the completion date on both projects depends on the delivery of controls which have been delayed due to COVID.
Last year, the Hawkins County Commission rejected a proposal from the Board of Education to issue a $9.5 million bond to replace the 40-year-old HVAC and ductwork systems at both Cherokee and Volunteer.
The HVAC project was subsequently funded from multiple sources including $5 million from ESSER 2.0 (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief federal stimulus fund).
Another $2.5 million for the HVAC project will come from ESSER 3.0, pending approval later this month.
The remainder of the HVAC project was paid by utilizing about half of a $5 million EESI (Energy Efficient Schools Initiative) low-interest state loan.
Half of that EESI loan was used to retrofit Hawkins County Schools with energy efficient LED lights, and the other half was used to pay the balance of the HVAC projects that the ESSER funding didn’t cover.