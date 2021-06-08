ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education honored its 23-member “Class of 2021” retirees, which included representatives from nearly every aspect of the education system.
Although the group was mostly teachers, there was also a custodian, maintenance worker, bus driver, some teaching assistants, two principals and even an assistant director of schools.
Only about half of the group were able to attend last Thursday’s BOE meeting, but Director of Schools Matt Hixson read every retiree’s name aloud.
Those in attendance came up to be congratulated by Hixson and receive a gift from Human Resources Director Teresa Drinnon — as well as a round of applause from the audience.
“Thank you, thank you, thank you for your years of service and dedication to Hawkins County and to our students,” Hixson said.
Hawkins County BOE’s Class of 2021 retirees
Kristi Cardenas — teacher, Surgoinsville Elementary.
Heidi Randolph — teacher, Hawkins Elementary.
Betty Brennan — teacher, Volunteer High School.
Debbie Stapleton — aide, Bulls Gap School.
Sandra Head — custodian, Mount Carmel Elementary.
Betty Brown — teacher, Surgoinsville Elementary.
Barry Bellamy —principal, Hawkins Elementary.
Tonni Carrigan — teacher, Mount Carmel Elementary.
Barbara Grizzel — teacher, Mooresburg Elementary.
Tamera Tate — teacher, Volunteer High School.
Sandy Williams — principal, Keplar (and this year McPheeters Bend Elementary)
Dorothy “Janette” Trent — aide, Bulls Gap School.
Anna Katherine West — state aide, Keplar.
Sheila Annette — aide, Surgoinsville Elementary.
Pamela Rowland Griffin — teacher, Bulls Gap School.
Cynthia Clark — teacher, Carters Valley Elementary.
Wanda Whitaker — bus driver.
Darrell Gilliam — water and septic plant operator and bus driver.
Beverly Davis — aide, Hawkins Elementary.
Tonia Starnes — teacher, Keplar.
Sandra Penland — teacher, Carters Valley Elementary.
Beth Holt — assistant director of schools.
Phyllis “Darlene” Trent — teacher, Bulls Gap School.
“You’ve made us better by your hard work and diligence”
Board Chairman Chris Christian told the retirees in attendance that it takes a special individual to do their job.
“You’re builders of futures,” Christian said. “That’s our futures, my children’s future and my grandchildren’s future. I don’t want anyone to ever take a teacher lightly. Never, because you’re not only teaching reading, writing and arithmetic, you’re developing our future, and I want to thank you personally for that.”
Christian added, “You’ll always be welcome at the Hawkins County Schools. Thank you for your service and your commitment to this school system. You’ve made us better by your hard work and diligence.”