ROGERSVILLE — A Hawkins County Courthouse security plan that would cost about $50,000 for startup and equipment and an estimated $105,000 per year for personnel will be a topic of discussion during next month’s 2021-22 fiscal year budget hearings.
On Wednesday, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Lt. James Woods presented his proposed courthouse safety plan to the county commission’s Public Safety Committee.
The committee agreed to recommend the plan to the Budget Committee, which will determine if and how the plan can be funded.
Woods originally compiled such a plan in 2016 after multiple governmental office and school shootings occurred across the nation, but the project was shelved due to a lack of funds.
Earlier this year, Hawkins County Facilities Manager Sarah Davis asked Woods to revisit the plan to see what additional security measures could be implemented at the courthouse in 2021. The recurring cost would be for three additional officers who would work full time covering the courthouse, courthouse annex and nearby county mayor’s offices.
“Myself and some other folks with security companies did a survey of the buildings. We walked through the buildings and came up with a plan where we can provide equipment and personnel here in the courthouse,” Woods said. “The equipment would consist of cameras and alarms. … Security officers would be able to greet folks as they came inside the courthouse, and they would also be able to give directions to offices and as to who does what inside the courthouse and annex.”
Woods added, “They would be able to patrol the grounds both at the courthouse and annex, and at the county mayor’s offices (across the street). Just try to provide some extra safety and security for folks who are visiting the Hawkins County Courthouse complex.”
Woods noted that there wasn’t a specific incident that propelled this issue back to the forefront. It’s something that’s overdue, and with the county slated to receive $11.1 million in federal stimulus funds this year, this may be the best opportunity to get new security measures in place.
County Trustee Jim Shanks told the Public Safety Committee Wednesday that his office, as well as other offices in the courthouse and annex, handle cash transactions on a daily basis. Shanks said additional courthouse security would make him and his staff feel safer.
Clerk and Master Brent Price noted that his office and the Chancery Court, located on the second floor of the courthouse, deal with emotionally charged issues on a regular basis, and extra security would be welcomed there as well.
Deputy County Clerk Cindy Rutledge told the committee that just last week there was an irate customer in the clerk’s office. Rutledge said that office does occasionally have to push the “panic button” to summon police assistance.
Aside from Chancery Court, the main courthouse is home to the Veterans Services Office. The Courthouse Annex is home to the county clerk, trustee, register of deeds, property assessor and election commission.
Courthouse security funding will be discussed during the 2021-22 fiscal year budget hearings scheduled for May 25-27 beginning at 9 a.m. each day.
Public Safety Committee Chairman Mike Herrell asked Woods if he could also compile a safety plan for the Church Hill city/county building in time for the budget hearings.
That facility houses Sessions Court, as well as satellite offices for the county clerk, trustee and Sessions Court clerk.