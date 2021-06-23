ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission’s Budget Committee approved the county school system’s proposed 2021-22 budget on Monday morning despite a $5.9 million deficit.
The proposed school budget now moves on to the second draft of the overall county budget, which is scheduled to be presented to the Budget Committee on July 7.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson and school finance director Melissa Farmer spent about an hour Monday explaining their budget to commissioners and how that $5.9 million figure isn’t as bad as it sounds.
Traditionally, the school system overestimates expenditures and underestimates revenue to create a hefty margin of error on the side of safety.
For example, the 2020-21 county school budget was approved last year with a $4.6 million deficit but is now projected to utilize only $500,000 in savings by the time this fiscal year ends on June 30. The 2019-20 budget reflected a $3.3 million deficit, but actually only used $304,055 in savings.
The school system’s general fund is projected to have $11.355 million in its undesignated fund balance heading into 2021-22.
Hixson explained that the BOE was originally going to present a $4.6 million deficit in the 2021-22 fiscal year budget, almost the same as last year. Earlier this month, however, the state made a surprise announcement that it was increasing minimum teacher pay levels, which added another $1.3 million in spending needed to bring Hawkins County teacher pay up to the minimum level.