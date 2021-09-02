KINGSPORT — If you were to ask Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger what her greatest concern is on any given day, you could get answers ranging from the local labor shortage to the national crisis at the U.S. and Mexico border. But lately it seems her chief concern aligns with that of her constituents: Americans left in Afghanistan.
Harshbarger stopped by the Kingsport Times News on Wednesday to discuss local issues and those abroad with the newspaper’s editorial board. The congresswoman said she received 1,000 phone calls and emails Friday alone from constituents regarding the recent U.S. troop withdrawal in Afghanistan.
“Right now, that is the thing on people’s minds in this district,” Harshbarger said. “We’ve got people here in the district who have planes trying to get people out. We have operations with some retired military who want to get people out. People have donated money to these organizations to fund these projects to get people out. How sad is that? The people at the top, they kept their promises to the Taliban, but they broke their promise to American citizens. You get angry when you know this is happening.”
It’s an issue she said has left her awake at night, wrestling with what she could do to help stranded Americans. For now, she said she is focusing on what she can do — including the first bill she could see passed later this month.
In July, Harshbarger introduced the Department of Homeland Security Contract Reporting Act of 2021 in Congress. The bill requires the department to provide a public, daily report of all DHS headquarters and component contract awards over $4 million. The bill came after planes landed in Knoxville and Chattanooga reportedly carrying unaccompanied minors earlier this summer. However, she said she was unable to land any answers.
“The Biden administration said, ‘They’re just passing through to a bus,’ ” Harshbarger said. “But we don’t know where the bus went. We don’t know how they got here, where they came from, who their sponsor was. … We want to know within 24 hours that it will be posted on a user-friendly website for you to see and me to see who got the contract, what the award was, who they are servicing, where they came from, where they are going and how much does it cost.”
One of the main struggles locally is addiction.
Soon, Northeast Tennessee counties and cities will receive funds through the Sullivan Baby Doe opioid lawsuit settlement. Each locality can use its awarded funds as it sees fit. Harshbarger said she supports the notion of a regional recovery facility to battle the addiction problem in the district.
“We need a facility that would really take care of the whole district,” Harshbarger said. “Why not have every county fund one facility? It’s not a one-step process, though, and it’s not overnight. There are levels of addiction. There are people you’re never going to reach. We have to have a multi-pronged approach.”
Locally, a labor and housing shortage also rages on.
Help wanted signs are posted on store windows throughout the Tri-Cities while waiting lists for housing continue to grow. Harshbarger said she believes the first step to bridging the labor shortage gap is supporting workforce development.
The Kingsport City Schools director has recently touted plans to implement career and technical education for the former North High School site that will become the future John Sevier Middle School. Bristol, Tennessee, also plans to implement a career and technical center with help from a state-funded grant. Meanwhile, institutions like the Tennessee College of Applied Technology and the Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing, she said, are a step in the right direction.
“Workforce development is where the need is,” Harshbarger said. “We are losing these trade skills. We’ve shipped our manufacturing jobs overseas forever. We need more (TCATs and RCAMs). They have a waiting list even to get in to learn these skills.”
But workforce development isn’t enough, according to Harshbarger.
“What we need to do is bring young professionals that want to live here,” she said. “You have to get new blood. I want it to be a mecca for young professionals. I don’t want it to be a retirement community.”
She’s hoping those younger generations will also see more self- sufficiency from the local to the national level, like the $16 million investment from Jackson Healthcare to bring USAntibiotics to Bristol. The USAntibiotics site will be the only manufacturing facility in the United States authorized to produce two of the most widely prescribed antibiotics in the country.
“I would love to make this a model district, where things are made in the USA,” Harshbarger said. “I want us to be self-sufficient and make Tennessee a part of that.”
Her constituents are also concerned about their freedoms on the home front. Harshbarger said, apart from current concerns about Afghanistan, the people of the district continue to voice concern regarding individual freedoms. That’s a growing concern she hopes to battle while offering hope.
“It’s taking the country back, all the values that have been eroded in eight months,” she said. “We take for granted that the government is going to take care of us. Congress has given up its authority in so many ways it’s unbelievable. Little by little those individual rights are taken away. … I want to give people hope.
“I want to be known as the district that values our freedoms. I’m trying to be the voice for their values. And that’s exactly what I’m trying to do.”