GATE CITY — A Gate City Police officer potentially saved a fellow officer’s life over the weekend.
On Sunday, officer Matthew Stewart pulled officer Jessica McGraw from harm's way when a car lost control on Highway 23, a news release from the Gate City Police Department said. The car crossed the median and struck Stewart’s patrol vehicle, pushing the car off the shoulder of the road toward the officers. Stewart grabbed McGraw seconds before the car crashed into the patrol vehicle.
“Officer Stewart caught a glimpse of the vehicle coming towards them and was able to react within a moment’s notice to grab McGraw and pull her out of the path of the spinning patrol car," Gate City Police Chief Justin Miller said in the release. “... It is my belief the quick actions of Officer Stewart not only saved himself from serious bodily injury or death, but also that of Officer McGraw.”
McGraw was conducting a car crash investigation on Highway 23 S. at mile marker 6, the release said, when Stewart responded to the scene upon McGraw’s request. In the dash footage released by GCPD, a white car is seen crashing into McGraw’s vehicle after Stewart pulled McGraw away from the oncoming crash.
Stewart suffered a minor injury, the release said, after the brush guard on McGraw’s vehicle swiped Stewart’s leg. Both Officers are expected to return to regular duty.
Virginia State Police conducted the accident investigation involving the driver of the white passenger car and the Gate City Police cruiser. The driver was issued a citation for failure to maintain proper control of their vehicle.