What's legal?

According to the website on Virginia's Cannabis Control Act, the following became legal on July 1, 2021:

• Adults 21 years and older may possess not more than one ounce of cannabis for personal use.

• Adults 21 years and older may use marijuana in private residences. (However, nothing prohibits the owner of a private residence from restricting the use of marijuana on its premises.)

• Adults 21 and over may grow up to four plants per household (not per person), according to specified requirements.

• “Adult sharing” or transferring one ounce or less of marijuana between persons who are 21 years or older without remuneration is legal. However, "adult sharing" does not include instances in which: