KINGSPORT — Northeast Tennessee state representatives dug into the region’s issues and goals over plates of eggs, bacon and biscuits Friday morning at the 2022 Legislative Breakfast.
The annual event was hosted by the Bristol, Greeneville, Johnson City, Kingsport and Tennessee Chambers at MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort & Convention Center. The breakfast is held to allow Northeast Tennessee leaders and state officials to speak about the current legislative session, along with issues and goals pertaining to the region.
The chief topic was replacing the state’s Basic Education Program funding formula, which is used to determine how many of the state’s dollars are set for public schools.
“If you know about education in Tennessee, we use the archaic and difficult process called the BEP,” Rep. Jon Lundberg said. “Without being too dramatic, it’s like how they choose a pope — don’t really know what happens in that back room, but black smoke and white smoke comes out and that’s how funding is decided.
“We’re trying to work on getting something very clear and transparent.”
The funding formula overhaul is one of Gov. Bill Lee’s priorities he expressed earlier this month. For Rep. John Crawford, who represents part of Sullivan County, the BEP discussion is one he believes could benefit from input at the local level.
“It’s an outdated system, but with our educational board in Kingsport, Bristol and Sullivan County and Bluff City, we feel like we can come up with something that’s good for us,” Crawford said. “That’s our big job — making sure that it’s good for us because everything that is good for Nashville and Memphis and Chattanooga sometimes isn’t good for Kingsport and Bristol.”
Other aspects of education could use consideration, Rep. Tim Hicks said.
“We need more school counselors,” Hicks said. “There’s no question. And it needs to be in the BEP funding before we can really help the kids. When you have a lot of districts across Tennessee with 50% of kids not living with their parents, there’s a lot of issues. We really need counselors to stand behind those folks and social workers as well.”
Workforce development and a focus on career and technical education is also a focus for the region.
Tennessee Chamber of Commerce and Industry President and CEO Bradley Jackson also spoke at the Legislative Breakfast. The statewide desire to promote workforce development, he said, is one shared by Tennessee business leaders and stakeholders.
“The most important thing with businesses is workforce, workforce, workforce. We hear that from our businesses at about 90% when we survey. (A lack in the workforce) harms their operations, it harms their customer service, it harms their other employees when they cannot fill a workforce. So our push is that Tennessee thinks big about what we can do as a state to move the needle on this.”
The “needle” from a broad perspective in the Volunteer State, however, is moving.
Tennesseans are spending money and at record rates, Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Jason Mumpower said during his presentation. He also said that at the beginning of 2021, the Tennessee Department of Economic Development stated its goal for last year was to recruit 14,000 new jobs. By the end of 2021, it had successfully recruited more than 34,000. Last year the department said the goal was to reach $1.5 billion of capital investment in Tennessee. At the end of the year, the TDEC had achieved $12.8 billion of capital investment in the state.
“Tennessee is on the rise,” Mumpower said. “In Tennessee, we have strong employment. We have healthy revenue growth and we have robust business development. In Tennessee, our unemployment rates have returned to pre-pandemic levels.”
State leaders also discussed the region’s issues, with Hicks taking a moment to address the meth and addiction epidemic Northeast Tennessee currently faces.
Part of the solution to the ongoing addiction crisis, Hicks said, could be found in a regional facility — and a regional commitment.
“We really in Northeast Tennessee have got to step up,” Hicks said. “We have a program that we’re trying to get together that would be up at the Roan Mountain facility, the old prison. We’re excited about that as we’re actually gaining funding.
“It’s going to be a regional effort. I think we have a great opportunity to make this regional effort. I think it’s going to take community effort, I think it’s going to take churches, I think it’s going to take everybody getting together to make this work.”