By MARINA WATERS
KINGSPORT — The sky over Kingsport had a few extra visitors on Saturday.
Fun Fest once again sent hot air balloons aloft. Thousands of folks took to the blocked-off section of Fort Henry Drive starting at 6 a.m. for the classic Fun Fest event Breakfast with the Balloons, and the Hot Air Balloon Rally featured numerous balloons that took to the sky starting an hour later.
For Bonnie Hecht, the event is more than worth it — no matter how early it is.
“It’s worth it though, isn’t it?” she said as multiple balloons took flight behind her. “We’ve been here off and on for 40 years. We moved here 40 years ago when it first started. The balloons are just beautiful.”
Hecht came with her husband, Mark, and her grandsons, Harrison and Collin. The group made the trip over from Jonesborough — with a stop for Chick-Fil-A chicken minis beforehand — to once again revel in the excitement of watching the balloons prepare for liftoff.
“You want to come out and see the beauty of it all,” she said.
People flooded throughout the street, some setting up chairs and others standing in awe of the massive balloons as they inflated. Food vendors, such as Auntie Ruth’s Doughnuts, were also available for those ready for a hot doughnut in hand to watch the balloons.
All in all, Mark Hecht said, he felt the event brings troves of people if not just for the sights.
“It’s beautiful,” he said. “It’s not an everyday sight.”
Fun Fest also hosted its Hot Air Balloon Glow on Friday night, where balloonists sat in the street with their balloons aglow for the gathered spectators. The afternoon Hot Air Balloon Rally was also held Saturday evening, just before the Sunset Concert Series featuring Darius Rucker and Jake Hoot.
This year’s Fun Fest marks the 40th anniversary of the weeklong festival. The Hot Air Balloon Rally is sponsored by Ballad Health, Marsh Regional Blood Center, Toyota of Kingsport, the Kingsport Times News, Admiral Propane, Adventure Time Ballooning, Bare Bones BBQ and Chef’s Pizzeria. For more information on Fun Fest, go to www.funfest.net.