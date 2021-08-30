The community gathered together Monday afternoon at Memorial Gardens Park in Kingsport for a Prayer Rally held by Blue Star Moms of the Tri-Cities. The prayer event was held as the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan, ending its longest war to date.
Veterans, community members and Blue Star Moms stood in prayer at the event. Blue Star Moms are those who have a son or daughter who is serving or has been honorably discharged from the U.S. armed forces, including the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Coast Guard, National Guard, Reserve Units and the Merchant Marines.