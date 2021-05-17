KINGSPORT — Polls will be open today from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Kingsport’s city election, in which voters will elect a mayor, three aldermen and two members of the Kingsport Board of Education.
Sullivan County Administrator of Elections Jason Booher told poll workers on Monday that he estimates voter turnout of around 10-11%, a number he said would likely be 40-50% if the city of Kingsport were to switch its elections to coincide with county, state or federal elections in August or November. Other cites across the county have done so. The move also would save city taxpayers upwards of $30,000 each two years, when city elections occur.
Earlier this month Booher said eligible, registered voters in the city total 37,692.
Early voting, which ended last week, drew 3,164 voters.
If you’re among voters who waited for Election Day, here are some things to remember before heading to the polls today.
Combined precincts
Voters eligible to vote in Kingsport city elections are assigned to 14 different voting precincts. Due to comparably lower turnout when only the city’s election is on the ballot, some of those precincts won’t be open today. As a result, the number of precincts open today will be eight, with three of those — Colonial Heights Middle School, Sullivan South High School and Traders Village/Goodwill — serving as consolidated voting locations.
• If you’re assigned to vote at Colonial Heights Middle School, Miller Perry Elementary School, Holston Middle School or Indian Springs School, for today’s election you need to go to Colonial Heights Middle School.
• If you’re assigned to vote at Sullivan South High School or Sullivan West Middle School, for today’s election you need to go to Sullivan South High School.
• If you’re assigned to vote at Traders Village/Goodwill, Vermont Methodist Church or Sullivan North High School, for today’s election you need to go to Traders Village/Goodwill.
Other precincts are: the Kingsport Civic Auditorium, Lynn View Community Center, Clouds Bend Methodist Church, the Kingsport Public Library and Crossroads Methodist Church.
Identification
To vote you’ll need to present a Tennessee-issued or federal-issued form of identification.
Booher said 99% of voters present a Tennessee driver’s license.
Political messages on clothing
It is illegal for anyone to enter a voting place wearing or exhibiting messages for any candidate on the ballot in the election at hand. Clothing with names of candidates from past campaigns, who are not on this ballot, are OK.
Masks
Face masks are not required of voters. Poll workers have the right to maintain social distancing guidelines.
Who is running for what
Mayor
Mayor Pat Shull is seeking a second two-year term. He has two challengers: Brian Woliver and Michael Lathrop.
Alderman
There are three alderman seats on the ballot. Those seats currently are occupied by Jennifer Adler, Betsy Moore Cooper and Colette George.
The nine candidates for the seats are: Sara E. Buchanan, Joe Carr, Wesley Combs, Cooper, George, Bob Harshbarger, Paul W. Montgomery, J.S. Moore and Gerald Sensabaugh.
Board of Education
The two school board seats on the ballot are those occupied by Eric Hyche and Tim Dean. The six candidates for those two seats are: Tyler Brooks, Denny Darnell, Brandon Fletcher, Hyche, Jamie Jackson and Melissa B. Woods.
Alderman and school board candidates do not run by district in Kingsport and city elections are not partisan.