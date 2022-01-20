BLOUNTVILLE — Tri-Cities Airport leaders are hungry for added air services. And they’re hoping local officials and stakeholders can help satisfy that appetite with financial and tourism support to “build demand.”
“We hope that in time from this task force we can filter out a third-party air service development group that can help us and help the community do things the airport can’t do,” said Gene Cossey, the Tri-Cities Airport Authority executive director, at Wednesday’s air service development task force meeting. “We need to differentiate ourselves from the rest of the airports that are fighting for and trying to get that service … One way we build demand is by people just naturally moving here, businesses moving here and people using the airport.”
That third-party group would be a destination marketing organization, said Kirk Lovell, the airport’s air service consultant. A DMO is an organization designed to market, support and promote tourism to a specific area. In this case, a DMO would support the Tri-Cities region as a destination for business and leisure travelers alike.
Part of the need for support from local stakeholders stems from Federal Aviation Administration’s airport revenue restrictions.
“Airport revenues can only be used for certain things,” Lovell said. “There are a lot of rules and regulations that prevent airports from spending their money on economic development. They can only do typical marketing for a limited period of time. It’s really the community that has to promote air service.”
The airport also aims to gather information from the community regarding corporate travel trends and future trip expectations through its ongoing survey. (To take the survey, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TRICorpSurvey.) Last year the airport also released a vacation destination survey for information on where locals aim to visit.
Places like Bristol Motor Speedway and the upcoming Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Bristol are draws for the region, Lovell said. But the airport also looks to tie local destinations that bring guests to the Tri-Cities with the corporate travel needs of locals.
Lovell also mentioned American Rescue Plan Act funds, which are COVID-19 relief dollars for economic assistance, could potentially be utilized locally to assist in air service development.
The Tri-Cities Airport hasn’t lost any air services since the start of the pandemic Cossey said. But looking ahead, Tri-Cities Airport officials are hoping to see an increase in demand while also gaining growth in air service development.
“We’ve been lucky that we haven’t lost any service,” Cossey said. “But we want to be in a situation where we are growing and getting more services, especially as the economy continues to recover and we either get out of COVID or learn to deal with it and travel comes back to normal.
“We want to be in a position where we’re here to attract that new air service that our community needs.”