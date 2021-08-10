Timeline: Volunteer High School, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021

7:52 a.m. — Hawkins County 911 receives a call from a male stating he is armed, inside a bathroom at Volunteer High School and about to start shooting in the gym.

911 receives another call from the school reporting an unrelated medical emergency - a female has had a seizure, falling and hitting her head. At least one report on the situation later states the school resource officer was busy with this situation when the threat came in.

911 receives a third call from Volunteer, reporting shots have been heard in the building.

While dispatchers still are talking to the first caller, the one threatening gunfire, a Church Hill Police Department officer enters the building and begins warning students.

8:25 a.m. — The first Times News reporter arrives on the scene to find the shoulders of Highway 11W already lined with the vehicles of anxious parents and a heavy police presence.

9 a.m. — Law enforcement and emergency medical personnel from multiple agencies from across the region continue to arrive at the scene.

9:55 a.m. — Law enforcement begin to "stand down." The first buses loaded with students and faculty have departed the school grounds, bound for the National Guard Armory at Mount Carmel.

By 10:30 a.m. — The first reunions between students and parents begin to take place at the armory.

10:50 a.m. — More buses carrying students and teachers depart the Volunteer campus, bound for the armory.

11:15 a.m. — A press conference featuring Director of Schools Matt Hixson and an emergency medical responder is held.

1:30 p.m. — Sheriff Ronnie Lawson and Church Hill Police Chief Chad Mosley is held and the two recount the events of the day and declare the 911 call threatening gunfire was a hoax.

4:42 p.m. — Hixson issues a letter to parents and the community. Hixson said Volunteer will reopen Wednesday with an increased police presence and counseling available for those who need it.