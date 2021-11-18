Some East Tennessee State University students had what could have turned into a dangerous encounter with a black bear Thursday, but it seemed the animal was more interested in getting off campus than anything else.
ETSU police officers were dispatched to the area of Governor’s Hall around 11 a.m. after students reported seeing a small black bear in the area.
Several videos appeared on a variety of ETSU-related Instagram and Twitter pages.
One on Instagram showed the bear at the door of the Campus Center Building, then it jumped over a railing, looked in a window and took off toward the Buc Walk near the Culp Center.
Another showed it near the Culp Center.
There were no reports of any interactions with the bear, but campus was abuzz with word one was spotted.
Police believe the bear skedaddled off campus in the direction of the Tree Streets, although there had been no other sightings reported later Thursday.
If you should encounter a black bear in your neighborhood, humanesociety.org advises not to approach it. But if the bear does approach you, humansociety.org says not to run away from it. The website says "make yourself look as big as possible by spreading your arms or, better yet, a coat. Make as much noise as possible by yelling, banging pots and pans or using other noisemaking devices."
And you can keep your backyard from being attractive to bears and other wildlife by making pet food, bird feeders and garbage inaccessible to them, according to the Humane Society.