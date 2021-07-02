KINGSPORT — Drivers will have to stick to the detour through Piedmont, Catawba and Tennessee streets for a few days longer than expected while sewer work continues on Watauga Street in Kingsport.
The project began on Monday, June 21, and has now been extended to Friday, July 9.
Kingsport Waste Water System Civil Engineer Will Stallard said the sewer line repair project will require more time to complete.
“We inspect these lines and when we see significant issues we try to get out and make repairs before they become big issues,” Stallard said. “We had four significant repairs to do in that area. We were hoping two weeks was going to do it, but it was a little more in depth than two weeks would allow.”
The repair project was set to wrap up by Monday, July 5. However, Stallard said, these sort of repairs sometimes take readjustments.
“We have cameras where we look at the sewer from the inside and guess what it looks like outside,” Stallard said. “You hope everything is as it looks. Sometimes it’s different.”
Reedy Creek Road between Overlook Road and Westmoreland Avenue in east Kingsport has also seen a road closure, which began on Thursday. The storm water repair project on that road is expected to wrap up today by 4 p.m.
“When we get good weather we try to get that done,” Stallard said.
A portion of Center Street between Wilcox Drive and Sullivan Street also saw repairs this week. Kingsport Traffic Maintenance Foreman Randy Williams told the Times News that city crews went out to repair a waterline break at about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. That project is not anticipated to require ongoing repairs.
You might have noticed a few extra traffic cones and road closed signs through Kingsport lately. Stallard said many water projects have popped up throughout the city now that schools are out.
“Some of these roads are in areas that are very sensitive to school traffic,” Stallard said. “So we try to do those types of things when we know the buses aren’t running.”