Watauga Orthopaedics is ready to celebrate the groundbreaking for its new outpatient surgery center.
The ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 22 at 10425 Wallace Alley St., Kingsport. According to a press release, the new center will serve as the region’s only orthopaedic outpatient surgery center for advanced bone and joint surgery.
Watauga Orthopaedic surgeons and representatives will be present at the event, as will Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable.
In October 2020, the Tennessee Health Services and Development Agency granted Watauga Orthopaedics approval to open the region’s only outpatient surgery center focused solely on orthopaedic procedures. According to the press release, the new surgery center will offer “several benefits for patients, including: high quality and lower cost services, convenient access to care in a centrally located facility, and improved efficiency and coordination of care.”
The surgery center is expected to open in summer 2022.
