KINGSPORT — Washington Elementary School Principal Heather Wolf, asked how she would spend $25,000 in new funding, said it likely would go toward additional teacher aides.
The question she answered is asked of every principal in the city system as they present periodic reports on their schools to the Board of Education at a work session, the most recent of which was Tuesday, Feb. 23.
WASHINGTON ELEMENTARY STATISTICS
Washington has an enrollment of 503 from 6-month-old pre-school students through fifth graders, Wolf said. The student body is 86% white, 8% black, 2% Asian and 4% undetermined, with 25.37% economically distressed and 15% in special education. The attendance rate is 96%.
Wolf said the elementary, in the Hawkins County portion of Kingsport and built in 1994 as an open-concept school, emphasizes the three R’s — or relationships, relevance and rich opportunities.
RELATIONSHIPS
Relationships include a grades K-1 “loop” where students have the same teacher for those first two years; students sitting at tables not desks to promote communication, collaboration and cooperation; eating at the Cherry Tree Cafe, a restaurant-like cafeteria for fellowship and food that encourages socialization; starting each day with the Morning Meeting; and having related arts in a mixed group different than homeroom to meet different students while having friends in the group, too.
“These are the friendships that last sometimes the rest of their lives,” board member and repeat Washington parent Todd Golden said.
RELEVANCE
Relevance involves lifestyle tasks, including multiple ways to solve problems; project based learning; and the Patriot Promise to go beyond academics by doing their personal best, integrity, teamwork and service projects, such as making non-slip socks for nursing home resident. They also do STEM or science, technology, engineering and math challenges with career exploration and solutions, times they are taught to think like engineers.
Wolf said one female student asked, “When am I going to get to be an engineer again?”
Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said the school has applied to be a STEM school through the Tennessee School Innovation Network, or TSIN, a designation earned by D-B EXCEL high school program.
STEM activities include K-1 student designing and making a machine to pick up leaves without bending over and third-graders designing and building a boat to cross a certain distance over water with a certain weight without sinking.
All grade levels worked on various ways for the Elf on a Shelf to move a bag without breaking the contents, ranging from a safety vest in lower grades to a special sled in higher grades.
RICH OPPORTUNITIES
Co-curricular activities include a student-made daily news broadcast, LEGO League, Small Miracles participation, and getting every student on stage on a regular basis to dance, sing or do another activity. Club Days were not held this school year because of COVID-19 but in the past have included cooking, gardening and sign language.