School news logo
Metro Creative Connection

JONESBOROUGH —The Washington County, Tenn. Department of Education is attempting to locate and identify children with disabilities.

The child must live in the Washington County school district and be 3 to 21 years old. If you know a child who may have one of the following disabilities please contact the Special Education Department at (423) 753-1112 to schedule a screening to determine if an evaluation is needed.

Disabilities included are autism, intellectually gifted, traumatic brain injury, specific learning disability, intellectual disability, visual impairments, deaf-blindness impairments, multiple disabilities, language impairments, deafness, other health impairments, developmental delay, emotional disturbance, orthopedic impairments, hearing impairments, functional delay, speech impairments and blindness.