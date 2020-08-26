JONESBOROUGH —The Washington County, Tenn. Department of Education is attempting to locate and identify children with disabilities.
The child must live in the Washington County school district and be 3 to 21 years old. If you know a child who may have one of the following disabilities please contact the Special Education Department at (423) 753-1112 to schedule a screening to determine if an evaluation is needed.
Disabilities included are autism, intellectually gifted, traumatic brain injury, specific learning disability, intellectual disability, visual impairments, deaf-blindness impairments, multiple disabilities, language impairments, deafness, other health impairments, developmental delay, emotional disturbance, orthopedic impairments, hearing impairments, functional delay, speech impairments and blindness.