The Washington County Board of Education voted Thursday to update its COVID-19 protocols by requiring face coverings for all students, staff and visitors while they are inside school buildings and on school buses.
Even so, the policy does give parents the power to opt their children out of the mask requirement. Officials said forms to do so will be made available to parents on the school system’s website by the end of the day on Friday.
In an 8 to 1 decision, with Board member Keith Ervin casting the lone “no” vote, the panel agreed to begin implementing the mask and other new COVID-19 guidelines on Monday.
Included in those guidelines are a call by Jerry Boyd, the county’s director of schools, for the school system to “strictly adhere” to the protocols established by the Tennessee Department of Health for close contact identification and tracing.
Boyd told school board members meeting in a called session Thursday that the “upward trend” of COVID-19 cases in Washington County schools made it necessary to “tighten and strengthen our mitigation process.”
He also asked board members to re-evaluate the mask policy and other pandemic measures based on COVID-19 data when they meet for a workshop on Sept. 21.
Washington County has followed a COVID-19 policy since the school year started on Aug. 2 that made wearing masks in the classrooms optional for students, teachers and other school staff members.
Boyd noted the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases involving Washington County students rose to 161 on Thursday, with a total of 730 of the school system’s 8,272 students listed as quarantined or isolated.
He said there were 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the school system’s 1,077 staff members, with a total of 36 listed as in quarantine or isolated.
“We do have some hotspots, but it’s the steady growth curve we’ve seen since school started that is disturbing,” Boyd said.
The Johnson City Board of Education voted 6-1 on Aug. 13 to implement a similar face mask requirement for students and staff that gives parents the ability to opt their children out of the new policy by filling out a form.
More than 1,700 of Johnson City’s 8,000 students asked to be excused from that mask requirement when the new rules went into effect on Tuesday.
Gov. Bill Lee also signed an executive order on Monday allowing parents to exempt their children from local mask requirements. The governor’s move has raised legal questions among school leaders in Shelby County and Metro Nashville.
Meanwhile, Washington County Commissioner Jodi Jones, who is a licensed psychologist and professor at East Tennessee State University, was among 35 psychologists, social workers and pediatricians from across Northeast Tennessee who released a letter earlier Thursday providing information and support “to parents as they guide and protect their children during COVID-19.”
The letter stated: “We want to reassure parents there is no known connection between wearing a mask and poor mental health, such as depression, among children or teens. We feel confident children and teens who wear masks in the classroom can do so without risk for harm and doing so will reduce the spread of COVID-19.”