JONESBOROUGH — Washington County Commissioners approved a new redistricting map Tuesday that will keep the number of representatives on the county’s legislative board at the current 15 members.
Commissioners, who are up for reelection in 2022, approved a redrawing of commission districts by a vote of 9-5, with Commissioner Kent Harris absent.
Commissioners Steven Light, Danny Edens, Suzy Williams, Robbie Tester and Mike Ford voted against the redistricting plan. Williams told her colleagues she was “not happy” with the new configuration of the 9th District, which she currently represents.
“I don’t like what has been taken away and what has been put in,” Williams said. “It’s not contiguous.”
Commissioner Jim Wheeler, who made the motion to adopt the redistricting map, said the county is on a “tight time frame” to get a redistricting plan to the Washington County Election Commission so it can draw new voting precinct lines in time for the start of next year’s county election season.
“My district is one that has probably changed the most,” Wheeler said, adding that changing geographic boundaries would create a “ripple effect” in population numbers.
Commissioner Bryan Davenport said he wasn’t pleased with the changes coming for his district.
“But it’s not about me,” Davenport said. “It’s about representing Washington County.”
Meanwhile, Commissioner Robbie Tester said commissioners should take more time to review the redistricting maps. He said “adding commissioners might be a better way to serve our constituents.”
The August 2018 election marked the first time the commission was reduced from 24 seats to 15 individual-member districts.
Commissioners also voted Tuesday to put off a decision on new districts for the Washington County Board of Education until additional work is done to that plan later this week. A County Commission vote is likely to come on the school board redistricting plan when it meets in regular session on Monday.
During public comment on the redistricting maps, county Board of Education member Mary Beth Dellinger encouraged commissioners to keep “an equal number of county and city residents” in each school board district.
“I feel we need a more equitable plan,” Dellinger said. She also noted the proposed plan would redistrict her out of her current area of representation.
Redrawing legislative lines is required every decade following the U.S. Census. The new districts reflect population shifts recorded in the 2020 federal count.
Each of the new commission districts represents roughly 8,800 county residents. With Washington County’s latest population count at 133,000, that translates to nearly 500 more residents in each district
Dana Jones, Washington County’s administrator of elections, told the Johnson City Press last week that when redrawing voting precinct lines, election officials must be careful that polling places are not split between two different commission districts.
Jones said her office is working on a tight schedule, with candidates for county offices set to begin picking up qualifying petitions for the May 3 primaries on Dec. 20.
The qualifying deadline for the county and state primaries is Feb. 17.