Darrell’s Dream Boundless Playground at Warriors’ Path State Park will be closed Saturday, April 22 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. for a Day of Caring/Day of Service volunteer cleanup at the park.

The event is organized by the Friends of Warriors’ Path State Park in partnership with Tennessee State Parks and several community groups. The park will remain open to visitors on April 22, but access to the playground will be restricted during the cleanup. The cleanup this year coincides with Earth Day, the worldwide observance of environmental protection. In case of rain, the playground cleanup will be rescheduled for Saturday, April 29.

