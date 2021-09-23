WASHINGTON — Seven days before the end of the federal fiscal year, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner warned against Republican opposition to a debt ceiling increase as “stupidity on steroids.”
Warner, D-Va., outlined his budget concerns Thursday, a day after meeting with President Joe Biden and other senators on ways to proceed on Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill and $3.5 trillion economic relief bill.
During the press conference, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced agreement on how to fund the infrastructure and relief bills.
Warner, asked about the announcement, said he had not heard final details but later said that funding infrastructure depended on a combination of authorizing the federal debt ceiling increase and revising the tax code to ensure that everyone pays their fair share.
Expected Republican opposition to a debt ceiling increase before Oct. 1 would cause a federal government shutdown, impact the stock markets negatively, and cause higher mortgage and credit card interest rates, Warner said. Social Security checks, Medicaid benefits and military pay would also stop. He called for Congress to eliminate what has become a regular vote to authorize debt ceiling limits.
“We need as soon as we can to get rid of this debt ceiling charade,” Warner said. “It’s like giving a hand grenade to irresponsible politicians so they can pull the pin and damn the consequences.”
Republican willingness to “mess with the full faith and credit of the United States is an awful signal to our adversaries,” Warner added. “That’s the kind of Russian roulette politics they’re willing to play.”
Warner said an infrastructure bill needs to deal effectively with child care, tax reform, pandemic relief, transportation infrastructure and improved broadband availability “rather than go for a grab bag of everything.”
“I wish the Republican Party would get back to being a conservative center-right party that didn’t follow the wackiness of Donald Trump,” said Warner, “but that’s not the case.”
Warner said he, fellow Virginia Democratic senator Tim Kaine and senators from the Appalachian region have reintroduced legislation to extend coal excise taxes for the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund through 2031.
The fund was based on a $1.10-per-ton tax on underground-mined coal and 55 cents-per-ton on surface-mined coal until the end of 2018, when Congressional failure to pass a rate extension cut funding by 55%, Warner said. Congress passed two one-year extensions of the 2018 rate, with the second set to expire after 2021.
Warner said the 10-year extension is needed because black lung case rates among miners are rising despite a decrease in numbers of coal miners.