BLOUNTVILLE — Horsepower on wings will kick off the Memorial Day weekend at Tri-Cities Airport.
The Commemorative Air Force’s 2023 AirPower History Tour arrives at the Tri-City Aviation ramp at noon Thursday, May 26, with three World War II combat legends, a B-29 Superfortress, B-24A Liberator and P-51D Mustang.
“FIFI” — one of two flyable B-29s out of almost 4,000 produced — represents the Army Air Force’s bombing campaign against Japan and the Air Force’s efforts in the Korean War. “Diamond Lil” — an early B-24A — was used to help develop improvements for more than 18,000 Army Air Force, Navy and Allied Liberators.
“Gunfighter” — one of the last P-51D’s sent to Europe to equip Eighth Air Force fighter groups — is one of approximately 150 Mustangs of all versions surviving out of more than 13,000 built for dive bombing, armed reconnaissance and escorting B-29s, B-24s and B-17 Flying Fortresses over Europe and the Pacific in WW II.
More aircraft will arrive Thursday, including three trainers and transports that helped keep a full pipeline of aircrew – a T-6 Texan advanced trainer, PT-13 Stearman biplane primary trainer and RC-45J Expeditor transport. Developed from Beech’s Model 18 civilian transport, the C-45 was produced in gunnery, bombing and navigation trainer versions during WW II.
The ramp will be open to the public 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, with supporting aircraft offering rides each day. The B-29 flies on Saturday and Sunday at 9 and 10:30 a.m. The B-24 flies on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Visitors will be able to view all aircraft up close, purchase rides, and tour the B-29 and B-24 cockpits when the aircraft are not flying during Thursday and Friday, May 25-28. Cockpit tours of the B-29 and B-24 will be available Friday beginning at 9 a.m., and on Saturday and Sunday when the aircraft are done flying.