CHURCH HILL — The Walmart Foundation recently awarded $1,000 to the basketball programs at Church Hill Middle School and Volunteer High School.
Both coaches know first-hand about the shortage of funds this past year.
Church Hill Middle coach Daris Green will use the funding to offset the cost of new uniforms.
Volunteer assistant coach Jason Rock was concerned about funding when the team received an invitation to play in a Thanksgiving break tournament.
“Like many sports teams in the area, tickets and concessions were down drastically due to the COVID pandemic,” Rock said.
Volunteer will use its funding to assist with tournament travel expenses.
The Walmart Foundation was created in 1982 to help support the communities Walmart serves. Together, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation generally provide more than $1 billion in cash and in-kind annual giving.
“Walmart strives to be a part of the local community,” said Walmart representative Kenny Cable. “We are extremely pleased to assist both the Church Hill Middle School and Volunteer High School athletic departments. Hawkins County Schools and their parents are important contributors to the success of this Walmart location.”
Grant applications are reviewed at the local level to make a decision on funding as a team.
“Always, Hawkins County Schools is thankful to those who wish to partner along with us. All districts have faced challenges over the last year and a half, and it is foundations like this that make a difference for our students,” said Matt Hixson, director of schools.