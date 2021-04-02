CHURCH HILL — Hawkins County Schools was awarded a $1,000 grant in March from the highly competitive Walmart Community Grant Program, which receives more than 150,000 applications per year.
Walmart awarded the $1,000 environmental sustainability grant to Hawkins County Schools to supplement the installation cost of the new football stadium artificial turf at Volunteer and Cherokee high schools.
"Walmart is committed to the communities we serve, and we want to be a part of them," said Scott Kenkel, manager of the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Lynn Garden.
In June 2020, the Hawkins County Board of Education and Hawkins County Commission gave final approval to move forward with the $1.25 million installation of artificial turf at both high school football fields.
During the previous year, school officials had been working on a solution for Volunteer’s field, which was deemed unsafe due to settling attributed to drainage issues and underground caverns.
When the COVID-19 crisis caused a school shutdown last March, ongoing work on the Volunteer field stopped. In May, the BOE was presented with the option of a natural surface renovation at an estimated cost of $240,000 or the possibility of installing artificial turf at both main high schools.
Following a lengthy debate, during which cost and safety were the main topics, the turf option was approved by the school board by a vote of 5-2, and then by the county commission by a vote of 13-8.
"All of us at Hawkins County Schools thank Walmart for its contribution to this project and appreciate their generosity," said Director of Schools Matt Hixson. "I applaud the efforts of our Board of Education, Thomas Floyd, Cherokee and Volunteer high school site staff, staff from Baseline Turf, our coaches and athletic directors as well as the community for supporting these projects. The resulting work provides safe playing and multi-use field surfaces for both schools that are far easier to maintain and will last for years to come."