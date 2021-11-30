WISE — After Monday’s day-long jury selection process, the capital murder trial of Wallens Ridge State Prison inmate William Saunders opens Tuesday.
Defense and prosecution attorneys went through a six-hour process of questioning an all-white pool of 28 potential jurors before 10 men and four women to hear Saunders’ case on two charges of capital murder and strangulation.
Saunders, 52, is accused of strangling and killing cellmate Donald Gary on May 18, 2018. While charged with capital murder in 2018, Saunders does not face the death penalty if convicted because the Virginia General Assembly abolished capital punishment earlier this year.
Saunders appeared in court wearing civilian clothes and a pair of glasses hooked in his collar. Defense attorneys Greg Kallen, Walt Rivers and Charles Bledsoe made no motions in Monday’s hearing. Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III and state Assistant Attorney General Suzanne Kerney-Quillen are prosecuting the case.
Circuit Court Judge John Kilgore held jury selection in a state Supreme Court-approved pandemic procedure instead of the normal process in open court.
Attorneys and Kilgore brought jury pool members back to the jury room for normal pre-trial questioning about conflicts, potential biases and opinions on related matters.
After whittling down the pool to 22 jurors, defense and prosecution each struck four members for 12 jurors and two alternates. When asked by Kilgore how many of the remaining jurors were vaccinated, eight raised their hands.
Kilgore said the unvaccinated jurors will sit six feet apart from themselves and others during the trial with no such restriction on the vaccinated jurors.
Opening arguments begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday.