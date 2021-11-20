BIG STONE GAP — An inmate at Wallens Ridge State Prison died Saturday afternoon following an attack by another inmate.
According to a news release from the Virginia Department of Corrections, the 47-year-old male was pronounced dead at 12:35 p.m. at Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap.
The victim was serving multiple life sentences for sexual offenses including rape. His name is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.
The suspected assailant is serving a life sentence for murder.
The death is being investigated as a homicide.