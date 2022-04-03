WISE — Kaleigh Still and Sophia Morgan are taking a break from organic chemistry these days for something more serious.
Still and Morgan are working with their classmates to organize a walkathon on Saturday, April 9, to raise money for Ukrainian refugees and citizens still in the country during the Russian invasion.
“(Chemistry professor) Margie Tucker asks every year for her classes to take on a service project, to do something bigger than ourselves,” said Still, a senior biology major from Coeburn.
“We thought about it and came up with the walkathon,” added Morgan, a junior biochemistry major from Big Stone Gap.
Joining forces with campus sorority Pi Alpha Theta and the campus Gaming Club, Still, Morgan and 14 classmates have reached out to other campus student organizations as well as local businesses and government to support the walkathon.
Still and Morgan agreed that they did not expect to see something close to a world war in their lifetime.
“I’m in honors classes and Ukraine comes up a lot in those classes,” said Still. “Our hearts have been breaking at what we see.”
Morgan said it is hard not to feel sorry for Russian soldiers who were conscripted for the invasion without knowing where they were going and what they were doing.
“At the same time, you try to see the humor in how the Ukrainians are mocking Putin,” Still added.
The walkathon will begin on April 9 at 9 a.m. at the college’s David Prior Convocation Center. The route was planned to accommodate disabled participants or parents wanting to bring their children in strollers, Still said.
Information about online registration and sponsor forms can be found online at http://giving.virginia.edu/wise.
All donations will go to the International Federation of Red Cross and Crescent Societies to help Ukraine.
Morgan said that, in case of bad weather, the walkathon will move to April 10. If weather is bad on April 10, the walkathon will be held virtually and additional information will be posted.
“Wear blue and yellow if you can to say. ‘We’re here and we support you,’ ” Still added.