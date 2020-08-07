JONESVILLE — The Virginia State Police is remaining tight-lipped about the identities of two men involved in a Wednesday fight involving an ax and gun in Jonesville.
State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller on Friday would not say if either an allegedly ax-wielding 53-year-old man or the 29-year old male relative who reportedly shot him is being considered as a suspect in any crime.
A Lee County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher received a call around 5:19 p.m. Wednesday about a fight between two adult male family members in the 100 block of Sugar Maple Drive, according to a VSP press release Wednesday, and a caller to dispatch minutes later said one of the two had been knocked unconscious.
A third call to dispatch noted that the unconscious male had come to and the fighting started again with one armed with an ax and the other with a handgun.
About six minutes after the first call, troopers and deputies arrived to find that the younger man had allegedly shot the older man.
Geller said Friday that the younger man was cooperating with investigators and that charges are pending.