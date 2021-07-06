APPALACHIA — The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Wytheville Field Office is investigating a fatal fire that occurred at a residence in Wise County.
At this stage of the investigation, the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature, VSP spokeswoman Corinne Geller said in a news release.
At 6:09 a.m. on Monday, the Appalachia Fire Department responded to a residential fire in the 1300 block of Lower Exeter Road. A 30-year-old female and 3-year-old male were able to escape the burning residence. The adult female was transported to Lonesome Pine Hospital, where she was treated for injuries sustained in the blaze and released.
Once the fire was extinguished, the remains of an 8-month-old female were discovered inside the residence, Geller said. The child's remains have been transported to the office of the chief medical examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.
The Wise County Sheriff's Office reported that internet and phone service were interrupted in the Exeter area.
The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation, Geller noted.