KINGSPORT — Newcomer Melissa Woods led the Kingsport Board of Education race for two seats Tuesday, with newcomer Brandon Fletcher winning the second seat and incumbent Eric Hyche finishing fourth from a field of six candidates.
Newcomer Jamie Jackson came in third with 36 votes short of Fletcher, according to unofficial results for the non-partisan, at-large election released election night by the Sullivan County Election Commission.
The unofficial results indicate Woods, former Dobyns-Bennett High School Band Boosters president, won with 2,992 votes or 30.58% of 9,783 votes cast, followed by 1,818 votes or 18.58% for Fletcher, a certified registered nurse anesthetist.
In the rest of the field: Jackson came in third with 1,782 or 18.22%, Hyche came in fourth with 1,217 or 12.44%, Denny Darnell came in fifth with 1,097 or 11.21% and Tyler Brooks came in sixth with 877 or 8.96%. The percentages don't add up to 100% because of under voting or people voting for only one candidate among the six instead of two.
