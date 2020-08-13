CHURCH HILL — Volunteer High School’s teachers have a lot of leeway to be creative in their online classroom presentations, but Principal Greg Sturgill asks that one guideline remain consistent.
He calls it “a third, a third, a third.”
That means each student’s daily class time should be divided into three parts: one-third daily prerecorded video lesson; one-third live online face time with their teacher via the Google Meet program; and one-third independent study.
That daily lesson can also be live, but it needs to be recorded, Sturgill noted. The recorded classes will be available for students who might not have access to a computer or Wi-Fi when the lesson is presented live.
Teachers and students across Hawkins County have been preparing for a “virtual classroom” to begin the school year on Monday, Aug. 17. They hope to be able to return to regular classroom instruction on Sept. 14.
Until then, every teacher and student will be using the Google Classroom platform, which gives teachers the ability to add assignments, videos, links, references, and other source materials that students need to complete their assignments.
When students log in to their Google Classrooms, they can locate that material, communicate with their teacher, and also receive tests and grades.
Another aspect of the virtual classroom is Google Meet, a program similar to Zoom that gives the entire class a chance to meet online at the same time and interact with their teacher and each other.
“You click on the door to go into the classroom”
On Tuesday, the Times News visited Volunteer 11th- and 12th-grade English/language arts teacher Melissa Johnson in her actual classroom, along with some of her colleagues, to learn more about how teachers are preparing to deliver online lessons beginning Monday.
Johnson created an online “bitmoji” classroom, which is a cartoon representation of her actual classroom complete with a cartoon character that resembles her who greets students when they “arrive in class” each morning.
“One of the interpretations with the bitmojis, for example, I have where you can click (on a menu board) and just get general information, but it was also set up where you click on the door to go into the classroom,” Johnson said. “I have four preparations, and in each class you can go on there and they can see their weekly agenda. They can link to various Google documents. It’s kind of a shortcut they can use.”
Johnson added, “Google Classroom is going to be our primary hub. Most of our information is going to go on there with assignments, activities, Google Forms. ... We’re going to be giving them a daily chance to log in with us individually, to be able to get more feedback from us directly through Google Meet.”
Johnson also has a mini film studio, featuring an iPad on a tripod that shoots video beside a piece of video lighting equipment, set up in her classroom to create her daily recorded lessons. She also created a YouTube page to download her daily recordings.
What is a typical virtual classroom experience?
Students will know the time of the day, or “block,” that they would ordinarily be sitting in Johnson’s real classroom is the time they should log on to her virtual classroom. At some time during their usual block, the live FaceTime session with Johnson will take place, and they’ll know ahead of time when time that begins.
“With my particular class, they’re going to Google Classroom first, and I’m actually putting task sheets of what I want them to walk through during the class period,” Johnson said. “After they’ve had a little time to look over the information, I’m going to do a live session with them to go back over the information, talk about what is there, see if they have any questions, give them encouragement for the next activity, and then they will have time after that to do their independent work.”
If students aren’t able to be online during actual class time and the live sessions, they can still access the recorded lesson when they do get access to the Internet and also send questions and communicate with their teachers via Google Classroom messaging.
If students don’t have internet access at home, there is free Wi-Fi available in the parking lot of every school in the Hawkins County system.
“Don’t stress too much”
As a math teacher, Jeffery Millard told the Times News he will utilize the live FaceTime, recorded lessons and other technology to help show his students how to work out math problems.
Millard noted that students who don’t have Internet at home will have to put forth an effort to figure out how they’re going to get online.
Millard added, “Don’t do nothing. If you’re struggling, but you’re making contact and you’re putting forth the effort, I think every teacher is going to be fine with that. It’s those who just shut down — we don’t want anybody to shut down. Work with us. Understand we’re trying, and if you’re trying too I think it’s safe to say every teacher will (be understanding).”
Spanish teacher Nora Barton asked parents and the public to be patient with schools as they work out the bugs on this new virtual classroom system.
“I would like to reiterate to the general public, especially parents, that this is new,” Barton said. “We are all learning this together. Be patient with us. Don’t slam us. We’re doing the best we can, and they’re doing the best that they can. Kids are doing the best they can, and it’s going to be a learning process for everybody.”
Barton added, “We’re all real accessible, and if we don’t know the answer, we’ll find it and get back to you. There will be many times when we don’t know the answer because it’s all new, but we’ll get back to you as soon as we can.”
English teacher Maria Benavides said some students are already express- ing anxiety about this virtual classroom start to the school year, but they need to know that teachers will understand if there are early glitches in the process.
“Don’t stress too much about this,” she said.
Chromebooks?
Some parents from both Cherokee and Volunteer have expressed concern that there aren’t enough Chromebooks to go around for all students. The Times News asked Director of Schools Matt Hixson to clarify the situation.
“We are deploying devices as needed,” Hixson said. “Not everyone has a need and due to our order delay due to the embargo, our order of 3,000 may not make it in time. We will deploy starting this week. Most (school) sites are already deploying them.”
Hixson added, “We are asking families that have home desktop computers, laptops, Chromebooks, iPads, and similar devices to reserve the HCS Chromebooks for those who need them the most. Parents may have been told we would get the backordered devices to them by mid-September.”