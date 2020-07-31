CHURCH HILL — The “Volunteers for Volunteer” initiative is putting out the call for volunteers to contribute a couple hours of their time next Saturday to help spruce up Volunteer High School’s campus.
The Volunteers for Volunteer initiative is a student-organized community event designed to create a sense of togetherness and accomplishment in the community.
The Student Government Association is taking the lead on the project and has organized the event with the help of their partner clubs and organizations such as the R.A.I.N. Team.
The event will take place from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8.
“It is for everyone in the community,” said student organizer Hunter Walker. “It will be litter pickup and grounds cleanup. We will be planting flowers, trimming bushes, etc.”
Walker added, “I just saw a need in the school and also knew there were others who felt the same. I just thought why not do it now? In a time when the community is separating more and more, it’s time to bring some joy and togetherness back into the community.”
Walker said there will be someone on campus to direct volunteers where to park. They may park anywhere on campus except for the front entrance, he noted.
“The SGA asks those who wish to help to comply with the social distancing guidelines set by officials,” Walker added. “Masks are recommended, but not enforced due to being outside, unless coming in direct contact. They will provide masks to those who need them, but ask that you bring your own.”
The SGA is also working to secure water and biscuits for those who come out to help, and contributions are welcome.
The organization asks that no monetary donations be given; however, there is a list of items still needed and that would be greatly appreciated, including bottled water, disposable cloth masks, trash bags, small flowers to plant at the front flag pole and main school sign, bags of mulch (red or brown), garden hoes, spades, rakes and garden gloves.
“The presence and help of our community is greatly appreciated and desired,” Walker said.