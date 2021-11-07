KINGSPORT — Volunteers turned work into a playground Saturday at Warriors Path State Park.
About 150 volunteers from local civic groups, schools and colleges raked leaves, replaced gravel and mulch, and helped keep Darrell’s Dream Boundless Playground in top shape for its 14th year.
Warriors Path State Park Manager Sarah Leedy watched as teams moved among the trail, streambed and play sites with wheelbarrows, rakes, shovels, and leaf blowers as part of the park’s semi-annual Day of Caring.
“I’ve been in this profession for close to 25 years now and I’ve never seen volunteerism like you get in Kingsport,” said Leedy. “It’s amazing, the community support for this park, and not just this park but Bays Mountain and the rest of the city and county parks.”
Darrell’s Dream was the idea of Kingsport Kiwanis Club and Friends of Warriors Path State Park member Darrell Rice, said Leedy, and the idea became a park and playground to accommodate children of all abilities with accessible trails, play sites and other facilities.
“They approached the state with this idea of doing this boundless playground,” Leedy said. “This was the first one in Tennessee, and thankfully there’s more now. It was a pretty groundbreaking idea at the time, and that was a barrier-free area where people of all abilities can play and learn.”
Although Rice died of cancer in 2004 before he could see the project completed, the park has continued with the support of Friends of Warriors Path, Leedy said. Approximately 150 people came out to spruce up what has remained a jewel of the state park.
“We get about 150,000 to 160,000 people a year just in the playground,” Leedy said. “The rest of the park gets a lot, but there are some state parks that don’t have the visitation that just this playground gets in a year.”
Kingsport Alderman Darrell Duncan said he often invites visitors to Kingsport to see Darrell’s Dream and its place in the community.
“They talk about how clean it is and how well kept it is,” said Duncan. “Having these community efforts and this cleaning do inspire people to come out here. It’s clean, taken well care of and it’s great scenery.”
Retired Navy Chief Gary Stidham, an instructor with the Cherokee High School Navy JROTC unit, watched as 18 cadets raked sand and cleared leaves along the stream.
“We do a lot of community service projects, but the pandemic kept us from a lot of those in the past year,” Stidham said. “These students are working hard and doing a good job.”
Duncan and Leedy both credited Friends of Warriors Path Vice Chair and Playground Committee Chair Mary Steadman with motivating volunteers and coordinating all the tasks during the Day of Caring. Steadman moved between each team Saturday, finding what volunteers might need and directing heavy equipment operators to move mulch, sand and gravel where needed to even out paths.
“The Northeast Tennessee Master Gardeners handle all the landscaping in the park,” Steadman said. “I don’t know what we’d do without them.”
“Darrell Rice was a great Kiwanian and just a great community partner,” said Duncan as he took a break from scrubbing picnic tables and benches. “He had a vision for this, and through that this perpetuated to this point where you get this number of volunteers out. It’s a great community effort and it’s twice a year.”
Leedy said Saturday’s volunteers included the Kingsport Kiwanis and Lions clubs, Milligan University, Cherokee and West Ridge high schools’ students, the Jaycees and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
“(The church) gave us the day’s title,” Leedy said. “They came to the Friends meeting 11 or 12 years ago and said we need to have a regional day of service, can we help you with that? That kicked this event off, and they’re here today.”
Leedy said park inspectors continue to remark how new Darrell’s Dream continues to look after 14 years of operation.
“The reason it looks so good is because twice a year we have this day of service,” Leedy said, “and it’s become kind of this competitive, friendly rivalry between all of the civic organizations in town and surrounding areas to see who can show up with the most volunteers.”